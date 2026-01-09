Red Bull figure speaks out after ‘Facebook post claiming I had died’

Red Bull ambassador Calum Nicholas has been forced to clarify that he remains “very much still alive” after a vicious rumour on social media claimed that he had died.

Nicholas spent a decade at Red Bull Racing between 2015 and 2025, working as a senior engine technician with the Milton Keynes team.

The former Marussia mechanic announced ahead of last season that he had stepped away from his garage role, landing a new position as a team ambassador.

Nicholas has revealed that he woke up earlier this week to messages from people who had come across a vicious post on Facebook claiming that he had died.

The Red Bull man took to social media to confirm that he remains alive and well, quipping that the news might come as a “disappointment” to many.

He wrote: “This is an odd thing to have to tweet…

“I woke up this morning to a few messages from people who’d seen a Facebook post claiming I had died.

“This is factually incorrect.

“To the disappointment of many, I’m sure, I am very much still alive (at least, physically).

“…. I am going skiing today though, so there’s hope for you yet.

“Have a great day. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.”

Misinformation and online abuse became a hot topic in the closing weeks of the F1 2025 season after Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver, made a mistake in the closing laps of the Qatar Grand Prix.

Antonelli’s error allowed championship leader Lando Norris to gain a position – and two extra points – in his battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Norris went on to beat Verstappen to the title by the margin of just two points at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix seven days later.

Verstappen’s race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, and Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko were among those to initially raise suspicions over Antonelli’s mistake, with the latter claiming it was “so obvious” that Norris was “waved” through by the Mercedes.

Lambiase went on to apologise after the true nature of the situation became clear, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff highly critical of Marko’s “brainless” remarks.

Antonelli was subjected to death threats in the days after the race in Qatar, with the teenager spotted seeking out Verstappen to apologise after the title was lost in Abu Dhabi.

The online abuse of Antonelli was condemned by a large number of drivers, with Haas youngster Oliver Bearman – who acted as Antonelli’s F2 teammate in 2024 – among the loudest voices.

Bearman told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “Generally, it’s always the case that people behind the screen are horrible and they’re scum of the earth, really.

“I don’t think they should be doing that type of stuff to someone.”

