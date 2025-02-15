The F1 2025 season is getting ever closer, and Red Bull Racing see an advantage on the horizon despite a measly third-place finishing position in the World Constructors’ Championship.

Plus, the FIA is eyeing a 12th team — maybe one from China. All this and more in the latest F1 news round-up right here on PlanetF1.com.

F1 news: Red Bull eye wind tunnel boost for F1 2025

Red Bull technical director Pierre Waché believes Red Bull’s extra wind tunnel runs compared to McLaren and Ferrari could be “potentially a big advantage”, but they need to be used wisely.

The aerodynamic testing restrictions (ATR) in Formula 1 see the lowest-performing team in the Constructors’ Championship given the most allotted wind tunnel runs for the first half of the following season, and with Red Bull having dropped to third in 2024, they are allowed 96 more runs than title winners McLaren in the first six months of 2025.

Read more: Double Verstappen boost as Red Bull gain ‘big advantage’ over McLaren and Ferrari

F1 news: The FIA are already looking for a 12th F1 team

With the Cadillac F1 project now officially accepted onto the grid, the FIA president has a new expansion target in mind.

And that blueprint involves a Chinese manufacturer joining the fold as Formula 1’s 12th team, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem pointing to that as the next step with driver representation of the nation already ticked off.

Read more: FIA president reveals 12th F1 team wish as Ferrari driver gets ball rolling

More deep dives from PlanetF1.com:

👉 MCL39 v FW47: The big differences that separate McLaren and Williams

👉 How Lewis Hamilton and Ron Dennis inspired Red Bull star’s bold statement to Norris

F1 news: McLaren’s papaya rules get a 2025 refresh

McLaren regard Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as equals going into the F1 2025 title fight, one which Piastri has declared his intention to win.

After a successful Miami GP upgrade package for the MCL38 got McLaren’s F1 2024 truly up and running, the team in papaya grew only stronger from there into a serious title threat, as the dominant ways of Max Verstappen and Red Bull dissipated, with Lando Norris also emerging as a Drivers’ Championship challenger versus Verstappen.

Read more: McLaren issue ‘papaya rules’ update as F1 2025 standings reset

F1 news: A future emerges for Franco Colapinto

Williams boss James Vowles wishes Jack Doohan “success” at Alpine, but ultimately, he wants Franco Colapinto back on the grid.

And that is because looking longer term, Colapinto actually is being lined-up for a return to the Williams cockpit.

Read more: Williams boss addresses Doohan in major Colapinto F1 future twist