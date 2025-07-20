Honda has insisted that there is “zero” chance of a reunion with Red Bull if the team’s F1 2026 project with Ford falls flat.

It comes after Christian Horner, the recently sacked team principal, admitted it is highly unlikely that Red Bull Powertrains and Ford will produce a better engine than Mercedes for next season.

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time in F1 2026 with its newly established Powertrains division working in collaboration with Ford as current supplier Honda enters a technical partnership with the Aston Martin team.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com last year, Horner, who was ‘released’ from his duties as team principal last week, described Red Bull’s in-house engine program as the “biggest challenge” the team has faced since arriving in F1 in 2005.

Rumours have persisted for some time that Mercedes’ preparations for the new F1 2026 rules – which will see the sport embrace 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics – are more advanced than its rivals.

A report in April claimed that only one engine manufacturer – believed to be Mercedes – is ‘in good shape’ for F1 2026 with every other outfit experiencing serious trouble with the development of their new power units.

Mercedes’ confidence ahead of the new rules, combined with the question marks surrounding the RBPT-Ford engine, has increased speculation over the future of Max Verstappen.

It was claimed earlier this week that Ola Kallenius, the Mercedes chief executive, has approved the signing of Verstappen for next season.

Despite being under contract until the end of 2028, Verstappen’s deal is believed to contain a performance-related clause potentially allowing him to leave Red Bull at the end of this year.

It is thought that Verstappen will be free to activate an exit clause if he is lower than fourth in the Drivers’ Championship after the Hungarian Grand Prix, the final race before F1’s summer break, early next month.

Koji Watanabe, the president of the Honda Racing Corporation, has dismissed suggestions that Red Bull could seek to rekindle its relationship with Honda if its own engine project proves a failure.

Mr Watanabe told Japanese publication Auto Sport Web: “That is not possible at all.

“Even if we were asked to do it now, it would be too late to make it in time for 2026.

“The chances are zero.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com in January, Mr Watanabe raised concerns over Honda’s own 2026 engine project by admitting that the manufacturer was “really struggling” with the development of its new power unit.

However, it is believed that Mr Watanabe, who was speaking in a second language, was making a more general comment on the technical challenges posed by the new regulations rather than giving a specific update on Honda’s progress.

Mr Watanabe has issued a fresh update on Honda’s collaboration with Aston Martin, revealing that the pair have already carried out ‘multiple tests’ ahead of next season.

He added: “Of course, that is a power unit for testing and not the final specification.

“We combine the latest products at the time with each other at the testing stage and we do tests in the UK and in Japan.

“We don’t do the tests at the same time. When we do it in Japan, we do it in Japan only.

“And it’s not just the things that are tested, but also the people who are present at the same time.

“HRC staff and Aston Martin staff work together, and we’ve already done multiple tests.

“The gearboxes that Aston Martin is producing are gradually approaching the final specification and we will continue to test them.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of what proved to be his final race in charge of Red Bull at the British Grand Prix, Horner conceded that it would be “embarrassing” for Mercedes or “any manufacturer” if RBPT-Ford produce a better engine at the first time of asking in F1 2026.

Yet he insisted that Red Bull will be the best place for Verstappen to be over the long term.

He said: “Things go in cycles and sport goes in cycles.

“We’ve had two incredibly successful cycles in Formula 1 and what we want to do is build towards the next cycle.

“Now, of course, we want that to be with Max, but we understand the pressure that there is next year with us coming in as a new power unit manufacturer.

“The challenge of that is enormous. But we’ve got a hugely capable group of people. We’ve invested significantly. We’ve got a great culture within the team.

“Who knows? To expect us to be ahead of Mercedes next year is [unrealistic].

“It would be embarrassing for Mercedes if we were, or for any manufacturer.

“But I think we’re going to be in a competitive position, potentially even to where we are today relative to our other PU manufacturers.

“There’s everything to play for. What’s great is having it all under one roof; chassis engineers sitting next to engine engineers.

“That shouldn’t be underestimated when you’re talking about the packaging.

“When you’ve got the ability to have those groups communicating and talking with each other directly over a cup of coffee and within the same facility, that is priceless and that will pay dividends.

“Maybe it won’t be in ’26, but ’27, ’28, and beyond, long term for Red Bull, 100 per cent it is the right thing.”

Mercedes previously emerged as F1’s dominant force in 2014, winning a record eight consecutive Constructors’ titles and seven Drivers’ championships split between Lewis Hamilton (2014-15 and 2017-20) and Nico Rosberg (2016).

