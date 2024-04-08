Fighting for power within the Red Bull ranks, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko’s war will reportedly impact the futures of Adrian Newey and Sergio Perez.

According to very much unconfirmed reports, following the passing of Red Bull co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, both Red Bull Racing team boss Horner and motorsport advisor Marko hoped to step into the void.

‘Despite all the success at Red Bull, there is still a lot of unrest behind the scenes’

Two, as it works out on track also, cannot become one.

Creating a perceived ‘power struggle’ that has played its part in Red Bull’s early-2024 drama, both Horner and Marko have since taken steps to quieten the headlines in the media.

However, former F1 driver Robert Doornbos believes F1 hasn’t heard the last of it.

“Despite all the success at Red Bull, there is still a lot of unrest behind the scenes,” said the Ziggo Sport commentator.

“We get the tip of the iceberg through the media, but what is happening there now… Marko is not happy with Horner and Horner is not happy with Marko either.

“There are some things going on there.”

And those ‘things’ could have impact on Perez and also Newey’s futures with the team, even though it is our understanding that reports of Newey leaving are very much wide of the work.

According to Doornbos, Perez, who has bagged three runner-up results this season to sit 14 points behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship is chasing a new long-term contract.

Doorbos claims Horner is in favour, but Marko just laughed.

“For example, Perez went to that team yesterday [in Japan] and said, I want a three-year deal. At the table there is a laughing reaction to the anecdote,” he said.

“Laughable, indeed.

“That request is rejected by Marko. He says: No way, you have to give him a deal for a maximum of one year. Because if you give him a two-year deal, he’ll sit back and give up again. Let him run every year.”

But while Perez may be collateral damage in the Red Bull strife, the team won’t be so ready to sacrifice lead designer Adrian Newey.

Linked to a huge-money move to Aston Martin, Doornbos said: “Behind the scenes, the lawsuit with that staff member against Horner is still going on, Adrian Newey is no longer charmed by it at all.

“Everyone thinks that’s Christian Horner’s best friend and yes, he brought him in for the big successes, but he doesn’t want to get involved in this anymore either.

“What I have heard is that Adrian Newey will no longer renew his contract. And that is a thing, because if he stops at the end of 2025, will you still be good for the new era?” he said.

“There are all sorts of camps emerging despite the fact that the success on the circuit is simply top-level,” he concluded.

