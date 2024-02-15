Red Bull conclude F1 2024 launch season with RB20 unveiling

We now have our full set of challengers for the F1 2024 campaign after Red Bull took the covers off their hotly-anticipated new creation, the RB20.

Talk of progress made has been common among the nine rival teams, but at the same time a sense of relativity prevailed, knowing their progress all depends on what the dominant force of the ground-effect era Red Bull has come up with this time around.

And now those outfits can at least lay eyes on what is expected to be the challenger to beat in F1 2024, as Red Bull showed the world their RB20.

Christian Horner sees ‘very bright’ Red Bull future

The bar set for the RB20 by its predecessor is extremely high, with the RB19 having accounted for 21 grands prix wins out of 22 on the way to a comfortable retention of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles.

And as Red Bull Racing head into their 20th season, team principal Horner praised the “phenomenal” achievements so far from the team with six Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ titles to its name, as the RB20 is tasked with leading them into a “tremendously exciting” next 20 years, including the debut of Red Bull Powertrains from 2026.

“I think what we’ve done in the last 20 [years] has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Horner told media, including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher, as the launch of the RB20.

“And I think the next 20 is tremendously exciting, particularly with our own power unit in the buildings next door as we speak coming to life.

“So, the future is very bright and hopefully we can continue on the journey that we’ve enjoyed and has been so successful in the last 19 seasons.”

Red Bull’s dominant Dutchman Max Verstappen heads into F1 2024 chasing a fourth World Championship triumph in as many seasons, though admitted “time will tell” whether the RB20 is the challenger that he can drive to that achievement.

For now, he looks forward to hitting the Bahrain International Circuit for pre-season testing, held from February 21-23, to settle into his new machinery.

“I’m excited, it’s always very nice to see a new car come to life and how it’s built up with all the people around it and when you do your seat-fit as well,” said Verstappen.

“For me at the moment it’s more about just looking forward to Bahrain, get testing, get comfortable with the car, understand what it needs and just work from there.

“It’s such a long season that we just try to hit the ground running as good as we can, really try to understand the car and then we’ll see where we end up.”

F1 2024 is also a crucial season for Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez, who will have welcomed the fresh start after a crushing defeat to Verstappen in 2023, as he now enters the final year of his current Red Bull contract.

And Perez believes Red Bull has “made some good steps in the right direction” with the RB20, certainly not music to the ears of the chasing pack.

“I’m just really happy to see that the whole team has put together an incredible concept,” said Perez.

“I think now we just want to hit the track properly in Bahrain testing and we will find out where we are in the first few races.

“But I believe that we’ve made some good steps in the right direction, so it should be another great season for the team.”

While Perez will be battling for a new Red Bull deal, Verstappen’s future is secure with his contract running until the end of 2028.

