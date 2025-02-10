Red Bull have confirmed a multi-year sponsorship arrangement with cryptocurrency firm Gate.io ahead of the F1 2025 season.

It comes after the team’s deal with rival cryptocurrency firm Bybit concluded at the end of last year.

Red Bull confirm Gate.io as new sponsor after Bybit deal ends

PlanetF1.com reported last month that Red Bull were in advanced talks with Gate.io after parting ways with Bybit, whose three-year deal with the team – reported to be worth $150million – reached a natural conclusion at the end of 2024.

Red Bull have now confirmed the deal, describing the partnership with Gate.io as a ‘major milestone in uniting two industry leaders, both recognised for their relentless pursuit of performance, innovation, and cutting-edge technology—on the racetrack and in the digital economy.’

Gate.io branding is set to feature prominently on the front wing, rear wing and headrest of the new RB21 car for F1 2025, as well as the overalls and team kit of drivers Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson.

The firm will also have a presence on the helmet of Verstappen, the reigning four-time F1 World Champion.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, said: “We are very excited to welcome Gate.io to the team.

“Gate.io are a brand that very much share Oracle Red Bull Racing’s passion to exist at the forefront of technological innovation.

“Together, we look forward to building a more immersive and unique connection with the team for fans around the world and to working with a like-minded partner that isn’t afraid to disrupt the status quo.”

Dr. Lin Han, the founder and CEO of Gate.io, added: “At Gate.io, we believe that innovation and performance go hand in hand—whether in blockchain or on the racetrack.

“Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing pushes the limits of engineering, we are continuously advancing blockchain technology to bring greater transparency, speed, and efficiency to digital finance.

“This partnership comes at a time when blockchain is moving beyond finance, and we’re excited to explore new ways it can intersect with global industries like motorsport.”

Gate.io already had an interest in sport, having become the official sleeve sponsor of Inter Milan, the prestigious Italian football club, in August 2024.

PlanetF1.com reported last month that Red Bull and Bybit had previously been in talks for an extension for F1 2025 and beyond.

However, faced with an uncertain cryptocurrency market in light of the 2024 United States presidential election, Bybit decided against continuing its involvement with F1 at such a high level.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com on January 29, the RB21 will make its on-track debut in a brief shakedown test in Bahrain on February 25, 24 hours before the start of F1’s official pre-season test in Sakhir.

Red bull have traditionally staged a shakedown at Silverstone, the home of F1’s British Grand Prix, before the start of formal pre-season running.

However, the unique winter schedule for F1 2025, including the sport’s first-ever season-launch event, set to be held at London’s O2 Arena on February 18, has forced Red Bull to move the shakedown run to the Bahrain Grand Prix venue.

Three days of testing will be held in Bahrain across February 26-28 ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

