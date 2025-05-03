Christian Horner confirmed it was “human error” that led to Max Verstappen’s unsafe release into the path of Kimi Antonelli during the Miami GP sprint.

Verstappen collided with Antonelli in the pit lane having been sent out by the Red Bull crew, causing damage to his car and forcing Antonelli to carry on without pitting.

The stewards handed Verstappen a 10-second penalty as a result, forcing him to 17th in the finishing order, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner was brief in his explanation.

“Human error,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ll learn from it.”

The incident comes in a season where Red Bull’s pit stops have looked far more vulnerable than in recent years. Verstappen was asked if there was a common cause between the mistakes but he suggested there was not.

“You cannot really compare these things, but I think we all don’t want that to happen,” he said. “But it happened, so this is something that we need to investigate.

“But at the other end, also, I’m just happy that no one got injured. With these cars, if you hit someone, it’s not great.

“I think it was super clear what happened there so it’s not much more for me to add.”

Earlier in the race, Verstappen looked to be in trouble with the stewards having been noted for a potential false start.

The front of his Red Bull appeared to be over his grid box – an infringement Lando Norris was guilty of in Bahrain – but the investigation was quickly closed with no further action.

The sprint represents the first time since the 2016 Belgian GP that Verstappen has crossed the line outside of the pints in any F1 race.

The sprint finished behind the Safety Car after Fernando Alonso hit the wall in his Aston Martin, resulting in a P17 finish for Verstappen, and post-race, the FIA stewards issued the following final verdict:

‘The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

‘Car 1 was released into the path of Car 12 which was arriving in the fast lane, causing a collision of the two cars. The Stewards acknowledge that the driver did everything he could to avoid the incident and therefore no penalty points are issued in this case.

‘Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

‘Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented.’

