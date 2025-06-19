Red Bull ‘consistency’ call as FIA reveal verdict on Canada GP investigation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had called for consistency with the punishment given to Yuki Tsunoda as the FIA launched a seven-driver investigation following the Canadian Grand Prix.

Tsunoda was hit with a 10-place grid penalty for passing a slow-moving Oscar Piastri in the final practice session under red flag conditions, while warnings was the chosen course of action against Piastri, Kimi Antonelli, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc, Lance Stroll, Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly after the Grand Prix, as post-race overtakes caught the attention of the stewards.

Red Bull ‘consistency’ call made ahead of FIA verdict

The Canadian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety car after Lando Norris collided with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, the stewards noted and summoned seven drivers who’d overtaken other cars after the chequered flag, having done so while Safety Car signals were still displayed.

The stewards issued warnings, along with the hint that harsher penalties could be dished out for any further transgressions.

Stating that it would be “interesting” to see what came out of that incident, Horner, when speaking to the media following the race, added: “Because Yuki obviously got nailed yesterday for making an overtake, and there’s a few cars that have overtaken when there were marshals on track.

“So, one would expect some form of consistency again there.”

Tsunoda dropped to 18th on the grid with his penalty applied, and progressed to finish P12, extending his point-less run to three grands prix, with only seven points scored overall in his eight races since replacing Liam Lawson at Red Bull.

Asked for his assessment of Tsunoda’s Canadian Grand Prix, Horner said: “I thought his race was actually… To do a one-stop on that tyre, and once you’ve gone through the graining, the tyres cleaned up again, I thought he actually did a decent job.

“You can see how hard overtaking is here, so actually, I thought Yuki should have taken some confidence out of it. If he’d have started in his normal grid position that he qualified [11th] he would have scored points.”

But, the lack of points from the second Red Bull is proving a glaring Achilles heel in their Constructors’ title bid, 155 of their 162 points having been scored by reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen, a tally which leaves Red Bull fourth in the standings.

Though when it comes to Tsunoda extracting performance from the Red Bull RB21, Horner feels it is a case of: “Try and avoid what other drivers have gone down the route of, of trying to adopt Max’s set-up, to go his own route, and work on what suits his style and his needs.

“And I think they’ve made some progress on that this weekend.”

Tsunoda sits P15 in the Drivers’ Championship with 10 rounds of the season gone.

