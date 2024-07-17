Red Bull discover ‘additional hole that shouldn’t be there’ on McLaren brake linings

Red Bull reportedly alerted the FIA to an ‘additional hole’ on the McLaren MCL38, which should be covered after free practice sessions.

A report has claimed the World Championship leaders filed a complaint to the FIA over a sensor in the brake drum of the McLarens being left uncovered, which the team subsequently covered over with tape.

Red Bull reportedly find ‘additional hole’ in McLaren brake drum

German publication Auto Motor und Sport write that Red Bull took notice of a ‘hole’ in the brake drum of the McLaren cars at recent races, with teams allowed to fit sensors to gather data in free practice, before the holes made for the sensors need to be covered over again from Saturday onwards or disappear entirely.

‘Red Bull recently discovered an additional hole on the front and rear brake panelling of the McLaren MCL38 that should not be there. At least not always,’ the publication wrote.

According to AMuS, a second team alongside McLaren were alleged to have kept the holes open, with Red Bull having suspected an additional area was being created for cooling that was not permitted.

In Austria and Great Britain, the holes were said to have been covered again as required by the regulations, following a complaint by Red Bull and the FIA further scrutinising that area of the car.

McLaren were still competitive on the road at both weekends, however, with a simple solution of tape to cover the affected area.

Given where the area was, with McLaren having become much more competitive relative to Red Bull in tyre wear as the season progressed, AMuS theorised that: ‘As McLaren’s advantage in terms of tyre wear has not been so clear recently, the opposing camp is naturally of the opinion that it may have helped in the past.’

Whether or not McLaren made a change to their car in response to a complaint from Red Bull or following checks from the FIA is not known, but with Red Bull reportedly complaining to the FIA over a rival, it is a potential sign of the closeness of the competition in Formula 1 as it stands.

