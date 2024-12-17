The “will they, won’t they” battle at Red Bull continues, as the team continues to weigh its options for 2025. Does that mean Sergio Perez is out?

That conversation is the subject of our latest F1 news update.

F1 news: Is Sergio Perez actually out at Red Bull?

Red Bull are still in negotiations over the future of Sergio Perez, PlanetF1.com understands, amid speculation that an announcement is due today.

Multiple reports on Tuesday claimed that Red Bull were poised to imminently confirm Perez‘s departure from the team, having struggled to match team-mate Max Verstappen throughout the F1 2024 season.

F1 news: Ted Kravitz says Sergio Perez has left the team

Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz claims Sergio Perez has unofficially “left the team” at Red Bull, with his future, in Kravitz’s view, “a matter of engineering” an announcement.

Reports have been mounting over the Mexican’s future at the team, with PlanetF1.com understanding negotiations are still ongoing with Liam Lawson currently favourite to take the seat if Perez is not retained.

F1 news: Max Verstappen is no fan of papaya rules

Max Verstappen dubbed McLaren’s in-house ‘Papaya Rules’ wording for fair racing between team-mates “nonsense”, and that he would tell his engineer to “shut up” if he heard a similar phrase over the radio.

McLaren introduced that phrase to the public domain at the Italian Grand Prix, after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row, and after Piastri overtook Norris for the lead, the Briton was free to challenge his team-mate again, but labelled under the term “Papaya Rules.”

F1 news: No holiday Formula 1 for you!

UK fans wanting a winter F1 fix will have to look elsewhere as the dedicated Sky F1 channel will not air over the festive period, having been replaced by a specialist darts channel to coincide with the World Darts Championship.

F1 in the United Kingdom has been staged on a dedicated channel since Sky won the broadcast rights and launched the Sky Sports F1 platform at the start of 2012.

