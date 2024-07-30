New Red Bull driver development as Helmut Marko teases ‘reshuffled cards’

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko hinted at ‘reshuffled cards’ at their teams for next season, despite recent commitment to their drivers.

Sergio Perez had been widely reported to having his Red Bull seat under threat over the summer break, before Christian Horner said on Monday that he would be continuing with the team, with it also emerging on Tuesday that Daniel Ricciardo would carry on with VCARB for the remainder of the season.

Red Bull: ‘The cards will be reshuffled again for 2025′

In an announcement at the team’s Milton Keynes base, the team principal confirmed Perez would be staying on at Red Bull, with PlanetF1.com having also learned that Ricciardo is set to remain with their sister team for the rest of the season – despite the team having an option on reserve driver Liam Lawson for his services for 2025, at either of their teams, which PlanetF1.com understands to expire in September.

“Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver, despite all the speculation of late,” Horner said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him perform at circuits where he’s done well before, after the summer break.”

Now, though, Marko has hinted that the line-up within their two teams could be changing for next season – but remained coy on details, telling German publication F1-Insider when discussing their line-ups: “The cards will be reshuffled again for 2025.”

As for this season, the Red Bull senior advisor confirmed the message from Horner about the line-up at both of their teams, adding: “Perez is staying. We want to get him back to his old form. Ricciardo is also staying. Nothing will change.”

Horner admitted Perez has been in a “tough run” of form in the most recent stretch of the season, with the Belgian Grand Prix heralding a front-row start before falling back to eighth place on the road, later being bumped up a place after George Russell was disqualified.

With Formula 1 shutting down for the summer, though, the Red Bull team principal said he wants to take the time to run through what can be improved.

“Checo’s had a tough run over the last few races,” Horner told media including PlanetF1.com at Spa. “What’s so confusing for us is the season started so well for him, and then tailed off.

“He did a great job, a super job in qualifying. We need to go through and understand the issues in the race.

“We’ve got the time to do that and analyse that and work with him.”

