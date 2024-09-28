The Formula 1 world has been wrapped up in the latest dramas from the Red Bull Racing camp, and today is no exception as we began to gain a better idea of what the team’s lineup will look like in the future.

F1 news: Red Bull driver line-up taking shape with Liam Lawson replacement named – report

Red Bull have reportedly chosen Formula 2 driver Isack Hadjar to replace Liam Lawson as their reserve driver after the Kiwi stepped up to a VCARB race seat for the rest of F1 2024.

Red Bull, the only organisation on the grid with two teams, played driver Jenga this week when they dropped Daniel Ricciardo in favour of Lawson.

Red Bull driver line-up taking shape with Liam Lawson replacement named – report

F1 news: Liam Lawson reveals axed Daniel Ricciardo advice after F1 exit confirmed

Granted a shot at securing a place on the F1 2025 grid, Liam Lawson was urged to grasp this opportunity by the driver he replaced at Red Bull VCARB, Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo returned to the F1 grid with Red Bull‘s second team midway through 2023 as the replacement for Nyck de Vries, but heading into the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, speculation was rife that Ricciardo would experience the reverse, with rumours pointing towards this being his final race with the team, and perhaps in Formula 1.

Liam Lawson reveals axed Daniel Ricciardo advice after F1 exit confirmed

F1 news: George Russell to Red Bull? Helmut Marko reacts to Christian Horner contract claim

George Russell is not on Red Bull’s shortlist for the F1 2026 season despite Christian Horner’s suggestion that it would be “foolish” to overlook the Mercedes driver.

That is the claim of Helmut Marko, who says Red Bull are “focusing on our own juniors” even though Russell has proven himself “on a par, if not faster” than seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton over one lap.

George Russell to Red Bull? Helmut Marko reacts to Christian Horner contract claim

F1 news: Max Verstappen protest spreads as fellow World Champion targets FIA after €30,000 fine

Max Verstappen’s protest against the FIA at the Singapore Grand Prix has spread to this weekend’s Rally Chile, where WRC legend Sebastien Ogier has adopted the Red Bull F1 driver’s tactics.

Verstappen was sanctioned for swearing in an FIA press conference on the eve of last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, with F1’s governing body ordering him to “undertake some work of public interest.”

Max Verstappen protest spreads as fellow World Champion targets FIA after €30,000 fine

F1 news: Sergio Perez at centre of new F1 retirement rumour with Red Bull ‘plan’ in place

Red Bull and Sergio Perez have “worked out a plan” to announce his retirement from F1 at next month’s Mexican Grand Prix.

That’s according to respected F1 journalist Joe Saward, who believes another Red Bull driver exit could be on the cards in the coming weeks after Daniel Ricciardo was dropped by junior team VCARB

Sergio Perez at centre of new F1 retirement rumour with Red Bull 'plan' in place