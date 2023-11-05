Red Bull encouraged by the ‘surprising’ lesson learned about Mercedes in Brazil

As Mercedes bemoaned extreme tyre degradation in the Sprint, Christian Horner believes Sergio Perez can “take a lot of that” ahead of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Although Perez started the Sprint ahead of the Mercedes teammates, a poor start cost him places before the Mexican driver fought back to overtake Lewis Hamilton and later George Russell to claim the final spot on the podium.

It’s a good omen ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix where he’ll be lining up behind them.

Red Bull have noted Mercedes’ extreme tyre wear

Perez’s qualifying on Friday was undone by the storm that hit the circuit late in the session leaving him down in ninth place after what was effectively a one-lap shootout.

But while he’s also behind the Aston Martin teammates and the Ferrari drivers, it’s the Mercedes pairing who could pose the biggest threat to his recovery drive given last season Mercedes won the Brazilian Grand Prix in a 1-2 result.

However, having suffered severe tyre degradation on Pirelli’s soft tyres in the 24-lap Sprint, Horner says as rivals learned from Red Bull, they too took note of the other teams’ strengths and in this case weaknesses.

“We were pretty much 30 seconds up the road to George, that was as good information for tomorrow,” Horner told Sky Sports after Max Verstappen won the Sprint on Saturday.

“And of course, it’s good or bad because it gives others knowledge of where your strengths and where your weaknesses are. And we’ll see.

“I think for Checo he’ll take a lot out of that, he’s starting a bit out of position because of the yellow flag but we know he’s got great pace.”

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Sky Deutschland that was surprised by Mercedes’ tyre wear of the 24-lap Sprint.

“The finding that was most surprising to us was that Mercedes had a lot of tyre wear and yet wasn’t, particularly fast,” said the 80-year-old.

Red Bull’s rivals also learned important lessons

However, it’s not just about the lessons about other teams, it’s also the information they gather about their own cars during the Sprint that can help them in the Grand Prix.

This was noted by Verstappen who reckons today’s race could be a “different” story to the Sprint especially when it comes to tyre wear.

“It’s the same for everyone, it’s just the deg is so high that you’re sliding around a lot,” he said on Saturday evening. “Of course, you try to limit that, but it’s tough.

“Tomorrow, also with the full fuel tanks, it’s going to be colder but I think it’s all about managing that.

“Maybe tomorrow is different. I think a lot of teams will learn quite a bit from today, maybe approaching it a bit different for tomorrow.

“So it’s not a given that tomorrow it’s going to be the same like today.”

Verstappen lines up on the grid on pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc with Perez in ninth place.

