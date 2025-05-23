Red Bull have announced that they will compete with the Visa Infinite branding on the RB21, the partnership beginning at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite what has been billed as Red Bull’s on-track struggles, Max Verstappen is once again in the hunt for the World title as the reigning World Champion seeks to make it five on the trot.

Visa extend Red Bull sponsorship in ‘an enhanced capacity’

Winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last time out at Imola, he moved to within a race victory of championship leader Oscar Piastri as he slashed the deficit to just 22 points.

It was a notable step forward on the track for the Milton Keynes squad, who have now announced a new partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, introducing Visa Infinite branding to the RB21.

Visa are the title sponsor of Red Bull’s sister team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team. But as of Monaco, they’ve also teamed up with the senior team.

Visa’s branding will feature prominently featured on the front wing of the RB21, with the Visa Infinite logo included on the Red Bull Racing driver polos and the RB21 halo during key races throughout the remaining Formula One calendar.

Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Visa has been a fantastic Team Partner, and we are thrilled to continue our valued partnership in an enhanced capacity from Monaco onwards.

“We are proud of the long-term and trusted partner relationships that we’ve built with some of the world’s largest brands that have become part of our loyal family of partners.

“This increased commitment further shows the trust in the culture and performance that Oracle Red Bull Racing is producing both on and off the track. It will be great to see the Visa front wing branding roll out in Monaco for the first time and continue throughout the season.”

Mark Nelson, Global Head of Consumer Products at Visa, add: “Visa Infinite offers some of the best in-class experiences for people around the world.

“Showcasing our Infinite brand with Oracle Red Bull Racing at the most prestigious race on the Formula 1 calendar is just the beginning of how we’re combining the power of our unrivaled brand partnerships with our premium products to unlock once in-a-lifetime experiences for consumers.”

