Red Bull’s unprecedented F1 2023 dominance receives government praise

Red Bull Racing were praised in the House of Commons for their remarkable F1 2023 achievements, with the team and Formula 1 earning wider praise for contributions to the UK economy.

Red Bull were in a class of their own across the latest Formula 1 campaign, claiming an incredible 21 grand prix victories out of a possible 22.

Max Verstappen became a three-time World Champion while Red Bull claimed a sixth Constructors’ Championship, both doing so with more than double the points tally of their closest rival, Sergio Perez and Mercedes respectively.

Red Bull achievement honoured in House of Commons

The Milton Keynes-based team’s local MP Greg Smith raised Red Bull’s successes, as he also looked to the wider influence of motorsport on the UK.

Of the 10 Formula 1 teams, six have bases in the UK, those teams being Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine and Williams, while Haas also has a satellite base in Banbury.

“Sometimes there is a sporting achievement that simply cannot go without comment,” said Greg Smith MP.

“Over the last year, Red Bull Racing smashed through every record in the Formula 1 season, winning 21 of the 22 races and that magic can only happen on track because of the incredible British business based up the road from my constituency in Milton Keynes of innovation excellence, skills and engineering superiority.

“So will my Right Honourable friend join me in congratulating Christian Horner [team principal] and the whole Red Bull team on their success this year and more than that, we have a debate on the value of motorsport and the skills they have to the wider economy.”

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council, backed Smith’s praise of Red Bull as she drew attention to the network of motorsport teams and business throughout the UK.

Mercedes High Performance Powertrains is also based in the UK, while Red Bull Powertrains will launch its first power unit in 2026, the facility being created on-site in Milton Keynes.

“I thank my Honourable Friend for raising this and I’m sure that the whole House would join with the congratulations for the Red Bull team,” said Mordaunt.

“We should be very proud that this country is the home of motorsport and of course it’s not just the very many businesses in his local area, but an incredible supply chain across the whole of the UK.”

Focus now turns to the RB20 challenger as Red Bull look to continue their dominant ways into F1 2024.

