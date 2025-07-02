Red Bull have announced that highly rated junior Arvid Lindblad will make his first FP1 appearance with the team at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The teenager will drive Yuki Tsunoda’s RB21 in opening practice at Silverstone on Friday.

Lindblad, who currently competes in the F2 feeder series, was granted an exemption for an FIA superlicence last month, opening the door for a potential F1 opportunity.

The 17-year-old carried out a private test with the Racing Bulls junior team at Imola last week behind the wheel of the team’s 2023 car.

Red Bull have confirmed that the talented youngster will make his first appearance on an official race weekend at Silverstone on Friday, replacing Tsunoda for opening practice.

In a statement posted to social media, Red Bull wrote: “See you at Silverstone, Arvid.

“The Red Bull Junior Team driver will be at the wheel of Yuki’s car for First Practice, this weekend.”

Red Bull’s announcement comes after long-serving adviser Helmut Marko revealed last week that Lindblad would be making his debut at Silverstone.

Marko said: “He spent half a day in the [Racing Bulls] car in Italy on Monday to prepare him. And he will also be in the car for Friday practice at Silverstone.

“He is characterised by his mental strength and self-confidence. His Swedish-Indian mix is obviously very good for motorsport.

“We are preparing ourselves in case something really happens with Max Verstappen in terms of his penalty points.

“We currently have two replacement drivers: Lindblad and Ayumu Iwasa, who has overlapping Formula 1 dates with his commitments in Japan.”

“For some races we even had a deal with another team, and once a replacement driver was even scheduled for three teams.

“It’s not so easy to find someone who is in good shape. And that’s why Lindblad is now in the car.”

Lindblad, of dual British-Swedish nationality, currently sits sixth in the 2025 F2 standings with two victories from the first seven rounds of the season.

The Campos driver was involved in a dramatic incident in the sprint race at last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, where another car rolled after a collision at Turn 3.

Lindblad’s first appearance with Red Bull Racing comes at the same venue where current Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar made his debut with the the team in 2024.

Hadjar, who narrowly missed out on the F2 title last season, was classified 19th after replacing then-Red Bull driver Sergio Perez for the first hour of practice at Silverstone.

