Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar was questioned about his future for next season, and hinted there is a move that has not yet been confirmed.

The Frenchman, who heads into the weekend locked in a tight title battle in Formula 2 with future Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto, has been linked with a potential step up to a VCARB seat next season, should an opportunity present itself.

Isack Hadjar questioned on 2025 plans with potential F1 seat linked

PlanetF1.com understands that, should Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda be promoted to a Red Bull seat for the 2025 season in the event of an exit for Sergio Perez, Hadjar would be the expected driver to step up to the vacant VCARB seat next year.

Hadjar, who goes into the final Formula 2 weekend just half a point behind Bortoleto in what is set to be a grandstand finish in the feeder series championship, was sat alongside the Brazilian and new Alpine reserve Paul Aron in the Formula 2 press conference after the feature race in Qatar when a question about his future arose.

In a clip from the official F2 press conference that was shared on social media, but curiously in a part that was left off the official FIA transcript of the feature race, Hadjar was asked if he feels ready for a step up to Formula 1, given the drivers alongside him both have a race and reserve role already confirmed.

He replied: “I mean, there’s obviously confirmed and yet to be confirmed, right?

“So, obviously, I literally can’t tell you what I’m doing next season, because it’s not been [made] official.”

At that point, Bortoleto, who will be partnering Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next season, interjected: “You know already?”

Hadjar replied, somewhat cryptically: “If I say I know, then maybe you guys know what’s going on, so…”

Bortoleto added: “Oh, so he doesn’t have pressure anymore, so none of us have the pressure of the last round anymore. Good.”

Hadjar concluded: “I don’t like these questions. Just got to wait, man.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken highly of Hadjar at different times throughout the season, with the French driver having made his free practice debut in Formula 1 last year with AlphaTauri and Red Bull, before another FP1 appearance in the RB20 at Silverstone in July.

“It was good to see Isack Hadjar doing a good job today in Formula 2 as well,” Horner told media including PlanetF1.com in Qatar.

“I think there’s what, half a point between the drivers going into the final race in Abu Dhabi. Liam and Yuki were very closely matched in that race [Qatar], in terms of pace, so we’ve got a full stable of drivers.”

