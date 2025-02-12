This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Red Bull has revealed its new-look merchandise for the 2025 racing season as worn by Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson.

Kiwi youngster Lawson joins the reigning champion Verstappen in the Red Bull lineup for 2025 and the new t-shirts, jackets and hoodies signal a new look for the Red Bull team.

UK brand Castore has designed the new range and it includes an entirely new item – the Red Bull 2025 bomber jacket – for the first time.

According to Red Bull: “The collection is crafted with cutting-edge fabrications and precision engineering. Featuring men’s and unisex pieces, the range includes short-sleeve polo tops, pullover hoodies, and, all-new for 2025, the Replica Bomber Jacket – a standout addition built for style and performance.”

The unisex bomber jacket costs £130 from the F1 Store website and features heat-applied sponsor logos for the new racing season.

The Red Bull polo t-shirt is priced at £80, which is cheaper than the £95 charged by Ferrari for its new polo t-shirt as worn by Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull has also launched a waterproof jacket priced at £150. All of the new clothing in the replica range is a dark blue with team sponsors. A large Red Bull logo features across the front of t-shirts in the range.

Oliver Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Formula 1 is a tremendously demanding environment. In 2025 we will race in 24 different locations around the world in a variety of environments and climates and it is crucial that our Team members are equipped to perform no matter what they encounter. The ‘On the Limit’ collection encompasses not only style, but cutting edge technology and I‘m really pleased that we will continue to bring this level of performance to our amazing fans.”

Red Bull are the latest manufacturer to launch their 2025 merchandise. Ferrari has already released three items from the 2025 range including a t-shirt and caps. The t-shirt has sold out on the Ferrari website but orders will open on the Puma website here on Friday 14 February.

The Red Bull collection launched on 12 February and you can order the merchandise on the F1 Store.

