Amidst rumours, hinted at by rival team bosses, that Red Bull could have a few issues with their F1 2026 engine, Helmut Marko says he’s not worried as Max Verstappen can make up a deficit of “one or two tenths.”

Next season, Red Bull will run their own F1 engines in what team principal Christian Horner has called the “biggest challenge that we’ve taken on in Formula 1.”

Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen could overcome Red Bull F1 2026 engine deficit

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

Formula 1 will introduce new engine rules next year as the sport moves onto sustainable fuels, drops the MGU-H and adopts a 50/50 power split between electric and internal combustion.

Red Bull established the Red Bull Powertrains division in 2021 and two years later announced a strategic partnership with Ford that sees the American carmaker providing expertise in electrical power, software and combustion engine development.

“In four years,” Horner told PlanetF1.com, “we built a factory and developed an engine, but we’re taking on 75 years of experience with Ferrari and 30 years with HPP (Mercedes High Performance Powertrains), so we have no illusions.

“The mountain that we have to climb is immense, but, with the right spirit, and the right quality people that we have within the business, it will be achievable. It’s by far the biggest challenge that we’ve taken on in Formula 1.”

Formula 1’s season of change: F1 2026 explained

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

Toto Wolff and Zak Brown have both nipped at Red Bull over the monumental task, the latter saying as recently last month: “For them, 2026 will be an even bigger challenge. That’s when they come with their own engine for the first time.

“I don’t remember a team with its own engine being immediately competitive in the first year. That still poses a big question mark.”

But if you ask Marko there’s absolutely no cause for concern, after all, Max Verstappen’s pace could make up for a slight deficit if there even is one.

“Let’s assume that we are not really at a disadvantage in terms of engine,” he told OE24.

“One or two tenths behind are manageable with Max.”

The question about Red Bull’s 2026 power unit was posed to Marko amid speculation that Verstappen could leave Red Bull before the end of his contract, which expires in 2028, if he believes he’s no longer able to win titles with the team.

“There are performance clauses,” Marko added. “It’s all speculative. We want the fifth World Championship title in a row, that’s what we’re all focused on. We didn’t manage to do that with [Sebastian] Vettel.”

Verstappen meanwhile was asked about Red Bull’s progress with the 2026 F1 car, which is also undergoing a major overhaul with new technical regulations in place to create cars that are smaller, more agile and easier to overtake.

“Everyone is just pushing flat out,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com at the F1 75 launch event. “Everyone is doing their best. That’s the only thing that you can do.

“They’re just working very hard with 2026 as well. Of course, naturally, there is focus on 2026, but at the same time, also, we are focused on this year.”

Asked if he has any ‘questions in his mind’ given Red Bull Powertrains is a new engine manufacture, he replied: “Yes, but everyone has that.

“I’m not going to say that it’s going to be super easy to be immediately competitive, but we believe that we can do a good job and I believe what people tell me.

“Also, for me, I can stress about it, but it’s just wasting energy. I guess we’ll find out when the car hits the ground running and then we’ll see. I don’t like to be too worried in my life anymore.

“If it’s bad, it’s bad. If it’s good, it’s good. Life goes on.”

Read next: Max Verstappen boycott threats serious after Jos issues ‘rampage’ warning