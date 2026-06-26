Red Bull has arrived at its home race weekend in Austria with its most aggressive upgrade push of the F1 2026 season, unveiling a seven-component package.

FIA documents reveal seven different upgrades for the Milton Keynes squad, including a mix of reliability and performance elements.

Red Bull headline upgrade surge at Austrian Grand Prix

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Red Bull is one of a host of teams to bring a suite of new parts, with Audi also bringing seven new components and Cadillac 10.

Championship leader Mercedes has two new parts, with a revised front suspension and engine cover, the former of which is subtle and designed to improve airflow to the rear of the car.

McLaren will become the third team to introduce a ‘Macarena’ wing, one of two components it will introduce at the Red Bull Ring together with changes to the rear brake ducts.

There are changes for Ferrari too, building on a package it deployed for the Barcelona GP, that includes revisions to the front wing endplate, mirror stay, front floor element, and the ‘RV tail’, a test element that will be used during practice but not the race.

However, of the leading runners, Red Bull has by far the most significant upgrade package.

That includes revisions to the sidepod inlet and engine cover, the latter a consequence of the former, both of which work in concert with the floor which has also been changed.

“Subtle revisions to the surfaces including forward floor as well as the junction line with the topbody,” Red Bull’s submission outlined, the work done to help optimise the sidepod changes with impacts also on the floor board.

At the rear of the car, there are reprofiled fairings to the gearbox and bodywork around the rear wheels, with tweaks to the rear suspension to complement the changes.

Impacts to the rear wing have seen changes to the pylon, with the team explaining: “Given the pylons now by regulation contact the mainplane underside, the interface is sensitive and revised with pylon changes to the same element profiles seeking to extract more load and at least maintain flow stability.”

Finally for Red Bull, changes to the tailpipe have been noted.

It marks the most significant package for the Max Verstappen-led operation this season and comes at one of the Austrian-owned team’s two consecutive home events.

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Further down the grid there is a small package for Racing Bulls, with a lowered tailpipe and changes to the trailing edge of the diffuser.

Haas will benefit from a revised front brake duct design and refinements to cooling louvres, the latter circuit specific.

Audi’s significant package sees changes to most of the aerodynamic surfaces, with a new front wing endplate, floor, and rear wing. There are associated changes to the front and rear corner, rear suspension, and beam wing to tie the package together.

A new front wing headlines Alpine’s developments with the wing and endplates both receiving attention, as has the nose of the car and the front corner.

There’s also been the addition of a winglet to the squad’s diffuser.

While Red Bull’s package is arguably the most significant, Cadillac’s is the most sizeable, with 10 different elements.

The sidepods have been reprofiled, as has the engine cover and the car’s coke bottle, with updated cooling elements included.

There are tweaks to the mirror stay, roll hoop fairing, floor bib and leading edge, diffuser, and beam wing.

All 10 of the components are listed as performance orientated, improving either cooling, flow, or downforce.

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