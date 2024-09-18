Short on spare parts after Sergio Perez’s crash, Red Bull are putting in long hours to make sure both RB20s are up to spec for Singapore.

Days after his Azerbaijan Grand Prix crash left his RB20 a “pile of scrap”, Red Bull are under the pump to get the Mexican driver’s car ready and get spare parts on hand for the next race in Singapore which begins on Friday.

Red Bull spares in ‘short supply’ after Sergio Perez crash

Although Perez had his strongest race weekend since April’s Chinese Grand Prix in Baku, it ended in disappointment when he crashed with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap as the two fought for a podium finish.

Getting a run on Sainz out of Turn 2, Perez drew up to the left side of the Ferrari only for Sainz to move slightly over to the left on the run down to Turn 3.

The two made contact with both cars spearing in to the wall before sliding along and coming to a halt entangled.

Perez’s car suffered significant damage to the front wing and nose, the sidepods, front and rear suspension, and the floor. The latter was a new part that Red Bull introduced in Baku, the floor featuring a revised tunnel geometry.

In total his latest repair bill has been estimated in the region of €800,000.

It’s not just the money that’s a blow for Red Bull in F1’s cost cap era, the team is now scrambling to repair Perez’s car and make sure they have enough spare parts to see them through the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Horner continued to blame Sainz for the crash and added: “He cost Checo a podium place and left us with a pile of scrap.

“Spare parts are in short supply. We will have to work days straight at the factory to get the necessary parts to Singapore in time for Friday.”

Next stop on the F1 calendar: Singapore

👉McLaren’s ‘mini-DRS’, Ricciardo F1 future and more Singapore GP questions

👉F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Mark Webber highlights Sergio Perez’s ‘impressive’ repair bill

Perez has recorded several big crashes this season, the most costly being Monaco which has led to an estimated €4.6m repair bill in total.

According to former F1 driver Mark Webber, he has only himself to blame for this last one adding to that growing tally.

“It is a pathetic touch, an absolutely pathetic touch, with serious ramifications!” he told Channel 4. “Sergio is trying to get across into the tow. At this speed, it’s fine margins.

“Sergio’s repair bill this year is impressive.”

Explaining why he believes Perez shoulders more of the blame than Sainz, the former Red Bull driver said: “He’s got more of the Ferrari in view. When you’re [looking in] the mirror, you’re not quite sure where he should be.

“Sergio should have given him more room to get down that straight.”

Read next: GianPiero Lambiase earns promotion with new Red Bull staff structure announced