It has been quite the day in the world of Formula 1, meaning we have a plethora of huge headlines to bring you up to speed on.

The FIA has paid Red Bull a visit to put their bib device saga to rest, while at Aston Martin, the Adrian Newey and Dan Fallows reunion is off. The action does not stop there, with a new F1 race director appointed, Alpine’s new engine partner confirmed and more!

FIA clear Red Bull after factory visit

The existence of a ride height adjustment device on the Red Bull RB20 proved quite the talking point at the United States GP, with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown proving particularly vocal on the matter in calling for assurances that it was never used under parc ferme conditions in breach of the regulations. No evidence existed to suggest that it had been.

But, the FIA has visited Red Bull’s Milton Keynes base to provide closure in giving the team the all-clear after their investigation.

FIA announce new F1 race director

Once the F1 action resumes in Las Vegas, there will be a new race director at the helm with Niels Wittich having stepped down.

His replacement will be Rui Marques.

Aston Martin technical director departs

In a day of major announcements, Aston Martin very much got involved by confirming the exit of technical director Dan Fallows.

He will remain a part of the Aston Martin Group, but will not be involved with the F1 team, meaning there will be no reunion with his former Red Bull colleague, F1 design guru Adrian Newey.

Alpine join forces with Mercedes

There was also breaking news over at Alpine regarding their transition to customer team status from F1 2026, after Renault confirmed the end of their F1 engine programme.

And Alpine’s new partner will be Mercedes, making it four Mercedes-powered teams set to tackle that new era for F1.

Groundbreaking 10-team F1 2025 car launch announced

Formula 1 has another season-and-a-bit to go before those new regulations arrive, with F1 2025 potentially shaping up as an instant classic considering the grid convergence seen in F1 2024.

And in a break from tradition, F1 2025 launch season will not be a series of car reveals unique to each team. Instead, all 10 car launches will take place at one event, to be held at London’s 02 Arena, as F1 celebrates its 75th anniversary.

