Three years ago, Fernando Alonso started his own driver management company called A14 Management — and today has been a huge day for its slate of young talent.

A14 driver Gabriel Bortoleto made waves with the announcement that he’ll be joining Sauber in F1 2025, but Bortoleto is only one of two A14 talents to sign deals today!

Two Fernando Alonso-managed drivers ink key motorsport deals

With decades of Formula 1 experience and forays into everything from Dakar to Le Mans under his belt, Fernando Alonso boasts impressive credentials for putting together a driver management company.

Three years ago, he founded A14 Management, which is designed to “select a small group of drivers from the world of karting” and nurture them through the ranks of motorsport by offering those young drivers everything from physical training to advice on decision making.

A14 Management represents an impressive list of drivers – everyone from the established Dani Juncadella to up-and-coming Chloe Chambers.

But today is perhaps the greatest success in the company’s brief history.

Brazilian racer Gabriel Bortoleto — an A14-managed driver — has been officially announced as Sauber’s second driver for the F1 2025 season. He’ll join Nico Hulkenberg in replacing Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu for the future of the team.

Bortoleto’s signing marks the first A14 driver to make it to the ranks of Formula 1 — but the company has had a second win today, too.

Nikola Tsolov, a 17-year-old Bulgarian racing driver, has been signed today as the latest member of the Red Bull Junior Academy.

Tsolov became the youngest driver in history to make his Formula 3 debut back in 2023, and he secured victories in Monaco, Hungary, and Austria in 2024.

Heading into 2025, he’ll remain in F3, though he’ll move to the Campos Racing team.

Tsolov had been a member of Alpine’s F1 driver academy, but his swap to Red Bull likely marks a step forward.

Red Bull’s driver academy is perhaps the class of the motorsport world; it provides ample funding for its drivers, and its impressive legacy means Red Bull’s talent ends up in great feeder series seats.

