Ten-time race winner Gerhard Berger pointed to Red Bull and Ferrari as proof that it is “very optimistic” for Audi F1 to be targeting the front of the F1 grid within three years.

The F1 2026 campaign will usher in a new era for the series, with revamped power units – featuring an equal split between electrical power and internal combustion engines running on fully sustainable fuels – powering redesigned challengers.

Audi were one of the new manufacturers, alongside Ford, to be attracted to Formula 1 by these new power unit regulations, with the German brand set to take over the Sauber outfit to make it the Audi works team running their PU.

And while Berger is excited for Audi’s F1 venture, he warned that they cannot “underestimate” the size of the task, pointing out how Red Bull, the current leading force of Formula 1, needed six years before their first experience of heading the F1 grid.

2010 marked the first of four consecutive title doubles for the Milton Keynes-based team.

“A German premium manufacturer in Formula 1 is an absolute enrichment. But you shouldn’t underestimate entering the highest motorsport class,” Berger told BILD.

“It takes patience and few mistakes. I remember Red Bull. I was close to them back then, and despite Adrian Newey and a few mistakes, it took them six years to become a winning team.”

Nonetheless, Audi has made its intentions for Formula 1 success clear. They want to be competing for victories by their third season, the F1 2028 campaign.

However, Berger thinks this is a “very optimistic”, even if not impossible target, as he added to his Red Bull example by throwing Ferrari into the mix and their era of F1 dominance which was “five years” in the making.

“That’s very optimistic,” said Berger of Audi’s target. “They certainly have the means and the great advantage of already being in the background with Sauber. But in my estimation, you certainly need five years to be at the top.

“Just think of Ferrari: despite Michael Schumacher and the ideal line-up of Jean Todt, Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne, it took them five years to win the World Championship.”

With Sauber in the process of building the driver line-up for the Audi era, Nico Hulkenberg is already confirmed, with the likes of Carlos Sainz linked to the second seat.

