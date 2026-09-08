Red Bull has put out light-hearted social media posts after the FIA’s ADUO scheme suggested it has the most powerful engine on the F1 2026 grid.

Red Bull Powertrains was found to have retained its status as the most powerful internal combustion engine (ICE) in the FIA’s most recent Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) findings.

Red Bull jokes ‘one of these wasn’t in the original business plan’

This result means the team is unable to use a homologation upgrade to its power unit where its rivals can, with ADUO measurements taken directly as a result from ICE power, which accounts for just over half of the 2026 engine’s overall output.

The team has openly voiced its questions about how it was found to have been top of the pile in this regard, and while the FIA has strongly defended the accuracy of its calculations, single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis has hinted there may be changes to the process in future.

Max Verstappen said at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix that Red Bull “don’t see the same numbers” as the FIA despite the apparent success of Red Bull Powertrains in producing a strong ICE in its first fully-fledged season as a power unit manufacturer.

In a post to social media, the team put out a light-hearted nod to the situation alongside its original business model, writing:

“Things we make:

• Energy drinks

• Sugar-free energy drinks

• Tropical energy drinks

• The benchmark Formula One engine

“One of these wasn’t in the original business plan.”

In a follow-up advertising the product under which the team races, it added: “Red Bull and ICE, what (a)duo.”

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What is the latest FIA ADUO ruling?

In results matching the first period of reporting, Red Bull Powertrains was found to have the benchmark ICE alongside its rivals, with Mercedes allowed one extra homologation by virtue of being 2-4 per cent behind Red Bull’s output.

Audi, Ferrari and Honda all sit more than 4 per cent off Red Bull’s internal combustion power, which entitles them to two extra upgrades.

Honda introduced an upgrade to its power unit at the recent Dutch Grand Prix, while Ferrari opted to upgrade its power unit at the weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

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