A Red Bull copycat? Rumours swirl over Ferrari’s F1 2024 front wing

Ferrari will reportedly roll out a new front wing for their F1 2024 challenger, bearing similarities to that of the Red Bull RB19 as they target a more stable front end.

Ferrari harboured strong hopes of returning to the title scene in 2023, having gone without such success in Formula 1 since 2008.

As it turned out, Ferrari and the rest did not stand a chance against the mighty Red Bull, their RB19 hoovering up 21 wins out of 22 grands prix, only Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz denying them the undefeated season with his triumph in Singapore.

Ferrari to migrate to Red Bull-style front wing

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both seemingly lacked confidence at times during 2023 when it came to pushing Ferrari’s SF-23 to the limit, a lack of front-end stability contributing to this.

But, as per Formu1a.uno, Ferrari will take a page out of Red Bull’s book for F1 2024 in a bid to address this weakness, as they are tipped to unveil a front wing which will draw close comparisons to the outwash design which has served Red Bull so well.

The nose cone on the Ferrari reportedly will remain set back though, as the team target greater front-end performance with a view to high-speed corners.

Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull all went with very unique takes on the new F1 ground effect regulations when they were rolled out for 2022, though the most recent season saw Mercedes and Ferrari begin their transition away from their respective concepts, with the likes of Aston Martin, McLaren and Ferrari customer Haas also heading down a more Red Bull-esque route.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner felt this was a natural occurrence given Red Bull’s success and expects further convergence towards Red Bull’s philosophies for F1 2024.

“Imitation is the biggest form of flattery,” Horner said in an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com.

“I think that’s the way Formula 1 operates. So I’m sure there’ll be several cars that look like RB19 next year.”

As well as developing a challenger capable of taking on the F1 force that is Red Bull, Ferrari also has important business to handle on the driver front, with both Leclerc and Sainz out of contract as it stands come the end of 2024.

