Red Bull ‘bigger worry’ identified after ‘complete farce’ Russell protest

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer described it as an “absolute farce” that the Safety Car incident between George Russell and Max Verstappen in Canada ended up in front of the stewards.

But, with Verstappen once more needing to get through the race weekend clean at the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix to avoid a one-race ban, Palmer says the “bigger worry” is how much Red Bull appeared to care about whether Mercedes were “trying to take advantage” of their situation, resulting in protesting Russell.

A normal, clean Max Verstappen performance only focus Red Bull need?

After collecting three penalty points in Spain for a collision with Russell, Verstappen required a penalty point-less Canadian GP, which he achieved, with the same needed again in Austria.

However, Verstappen’s successful Canadian GP mission did come with a scare.

The race finished behind the Safety Car after Lando Norris collided with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, and as Verstappen closed up to Russell down the back straight, Russell braked, catching out Verstappen who briefly overtook. Russell was quickly on the radio to state that Verstappen had overtaken him.

No action was taken by the FIA stewards, confirming Russell as the Canadian Grand Prix winner and Verstappen runner-up, though their work on the case did not end there, as Red Bull issued a double protest after the race, in relation to Russell hitting the brake, citing erratic driving, and arguing that he had fallen too far behind the Safety Car.

Palmer – when speaking on the F1 Nation podcast – took a dim view of the Red Bull protest, calling it a “complete farce” and an “absolute nonsense”, as he expressed concern over how much focus he sees Red Bull putting on the actions of others, as Verstappen bids to avoid picking up a further penalty point which would trigger a one-race ban.

Palmer said: “The end of the race in Canada, the nonsense that was Max and George under the Safety Car. So that came about because of Max’s one penalty point to the ban.

“I don’t know if the actual incident itself would have been different, but certainly the complaints afterwards were because Max had only one point.

“And it was a complete farce that whole thing going to the stewards. It was such an absolute nonsense.

“But that’s where Red Bull are thinking, ‘Hang on, are Mercedes trying to take advantage of us.’ If Red Bull are thinking about it this much, then that’s almost the bigger worry, that they’re kind of having to do things differently, whereas if Max just drives his normal stuff, doesn’t force someone off the road, doesn’t overtake off the road, he should be fine.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner would reveal after the Canadian Grand Prix that they had earlier held talks with race director Rui Marques, asking him to be aware of “gamesmanship” against Verstappen.

“It’s inevitable that there was going to be some potential gamesmanship,” said Horner. “It’s something that we raised after the driver’s briefing with the race director just so that they were mindful of it as well because it’s clear that that kind of stuff goes on.”

He added: “We just said to [the race director] ‘Look, could they please keep an eye on it because there’s been obviously comments that have been raised in the media. Just please keep an eye on it’.”

Said comment was Russell’s light-hearted remark post-qualifying, when having been quizzed on his approach to Turn 1 from pole, considering Verstappen was joining him on the front row, Russell had quipped: “I mean, I’ve got a few more points on my license to play with. So, yeah, let’s see.”

How the penalty points tallies look in F1 2025

But, with Verstappen getting through the Canadian Grand Prix still on 11 points, he needs to ensure that he ends the Austrian Grand Prix on that total, after which he will receive some breathing room, as two points for his collision with Norris at the 2024 Austrian GP will drop off after the 2025 staging.

And Palmer returned to the call for calm and focus on Verstappen at Red Bull, stressing that picking up penalty points is not easy to do or a given.

“It’s the sort of thing where you can force another driver off the road, or you can go off track and gain a position in the first couple of corners. That’s the sort of race that Austria could be,” Palmer noted.

“But also, guys, it’s actually not that easy to get penalty points. Eight drivers out of 20 have no penalty points on their license at all, and only four drivers have got more than three.

“So I think, Max, it’s going to be pretty possible for him to get through one weekend without getting a penalty as well. It’s not like it’s inevitable that you’re going to get these at some point.”

The Austrian Grand Prix serves as Red Bull’s home race, and Verstappen will be chasing a fifth victory at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

