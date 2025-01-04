Liam Lawson is expected to be within three tenths of a second of Max Verstappen in F1 2025, according to Helmut Marko.

Lawson steps up to Red Bull Racing from Racing Bulls in F1 2025, having only competed in 11 races in Formula 1 over the course of the last two seasons.

Helmut Marko: Accept Max Verstappen is the best

The young Kiwi stepped in as a substitute for the injured Daniel Ricciardo for five races in F1 2023, before stepping into the Australian’s car as a full replacement for the final five races of the F1 2024 championship.

With Sergio Perez and Red Bull parting ways after the season following a dismal season for the Mexican driver, Lawson got the nod over Yuki Tsunoda to become Max Verstappen’s teammate for this season.

It’s a huge challenge for the Kiwi, who not only has to contend with adjusting to life in Formula 1 as a full-time driver from the off but does so as a teammate to the most formidable name in the sport as Verstappen aims for a fifth consecutive world championship.

Other inexperienced drivers have wilted alongside Verstappen, including Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon – both of whom later went on to establish themselves having taken a step back into the midfield – and Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has urged Lawson to keep his head and not try to beat Verstappen immediately.

“Keeping in mind that within the team he is racing against what is currently the best Formula 1 driver, avoid what many other team-mates of Max have done,” he told RTL.

“Where they tried to find remedies in the technology, [that is] with some absurd set-ups and strategic plays.

“You have to accept that he is the best and see how far you can get. But you can’t go in there thinking: ‘I am going to beat him.’

“That went wrong with all his team-mates.”

Perez’s inability to score points during F1 2024 cost Red Bull dearly in the Constructors’ Championship, with the reigning Champions slipping to third behind McLaren and Ferrari by season end.

Lawson is expected to be within a few tenths of Verstappen’s pace, which should provide the team with a strong enough partnership to fight for the title once again in F1 2025, provided the equipment prove competitive enough.

“He should be within three tenths of Max in both in qualifying and in the race,” the Austrian said.

“That should be enough to get points for the Constructors’ Championship.

“He should also steadily increase his performance – if possible.”

Lawson had to wait a considerable length of time to have his future made clear, with Red Bull having signed Perez on a two-year extension during the summer – a deal that had to be worked out for a termination.

With negotiations ongoing to see whether a split was the right path forward, Lawson was left agitated on the sidelines, Marko revealed, before he finally got the nod to land a full-time seat.

“He is very down to earth and he had to wait a while until he even got into Formula 1,” Marko said.

“And then, due to the contract situation with Checo Perez, it took a while before we contractually were allowed to say something.

“So he got a little restless. But let’s put it this way: he was very relieved.”

Speaking to PlanetF1.com ahead of the confirmation of his announcement, Lawson revealed he’s most excited to have the opportunity to study Verstappen’s data and attempt to put his learnings into practice as he bids to improve his own existing skillset.

Red Bull’s RB21 will be a completely new environment for Lawson to adjust to, and the Kiwi believes the onus is on him to adjust to what he’s given, rather than trying to make the RB21 more suitable to his own driving style.

“In terms of driving styles, I don’t really know if I believe in it so much,” he said.

“I think you have certain things you like a car to do but I think also, for me, I spent a lot of time developing that car as well, as a junior and as a reserve for the last couple of years, and I feel like I understand quite well the way the car drives.

“But I also don’t fully believe in: ‘This doesn’t suit your driving style.’

“I think as drivers, we’re professionals, we have to adapt to whatever we’re driving.”

