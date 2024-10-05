Max Verstappen joy as ‘politics’ cost Red Bull in new F1 2024 title prediction

Red Bull’s internal politics may have given McLaren a sniff of the F1 2024 championship titles, but Felipe Massa believes Max Verstappen will still cross the line ahead of Lando Norris.

After last year’s dominant run of 21 wins in 22 grands prix, Red Bull were tipped to cruise to this year’s double only for the team’s charge to falter.

Red Bull politics are ‘not helping’, says Felipe Massa

Even before the first race of F1 2024, Red Bull were embroiled in drama as team boss Christian Horner was investigated over his alleged inappropriate behaviour. The charge was dismissed and the Briton continued in his role as team principal.

But according to Jos Verstappen, the damage was done.

Warning Red Bull that the team would implode if Horner remained in charge, Red Bull have already said goodbye to Adrian Newey, the design guru’s gardening leave before his Aston Martin move having begun in September, while stalwarts Jonathan Wheatley and Will Courtenay will also be leaving for Audi F1 and McLaren respectively.

“This is what I warned about,” Verstappen Sr told Motorsport.com. “The team then says: ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter, we have someone else. But it’s too many people now [leaving].”

Their imminent departures have been announced as Red Bull face arguably their toughest challenge since 2021 as the team attempts to hold onto both World titles.

But while Verstappen still has a 52-point advantage in the Drivers’ standings, Red Bull now trail McLaren by 41 points in the Constructors’.

Massa concedes the team’s internal politics hasn’t helped the situation.

“Every fight, every politic inside a team doesn’t help,” he told RN365. “I’m not inside the Red Bull team. I cannot say exactly, it’s just things that you hear. I don’t know exactly everything, but it is not helping.”

The F1 2024 championship battles without Verstappen and Red Bull

He does, however, believe that such is Verstappen’s lead over Norris after his early season wins that he will secure his fourth Drivers’ title this season.

“It’s amazing,” the former Ferrari driver said of the F1 2024 title fight.

“What’s happening in this year’s championship, after what happened at the beginning, is what everyone wants to see in Formula 1 – many teams fighting for victory, many drivers fighting for victory.

“We are at the point where we still have six races to go and everything can happen.

“We have a team like McLaren doing an amazing job, which is the strongest team now, which could maybe change the result of the championship – both championships.

“It will not be easy on the drivers’ side. Max is very strong, a massive talent, a great driver.

“But what’s happening inside the team is not nice as well because politics doesn’t help, fights and politics don’t help the work of the people [inside the team].

“But on the drivers’ side, Max should win. On the team side, I don’t think so. I really believe McLaren can win the championship.”

