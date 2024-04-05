It may not be the extreme zero-pods that were predicted, but Red Bull have brought new sidepod inlets for the RB20 to the Suzuka circuit that include changes in the cooling and in the inlet of the sidepod’s scoop.

Putting a radical RB20 on the track as they moved away from last year’s design philosophy and adopted parts from the previous years’ Mercedes ground-effect aerodynamic cars, it was reported that Red Bull could go full zero-pod.

Red Bull have new sidepod… inlets

Japan, cooler than the first three races on the calendar, was touted as the first race for the new design.

But while Red Bull have not gone down that path, the RB20 is sporting new sidepod inlets. Redistributing the inlet areas for the sidepod-mounted primary heat exchangers, Red Bull have, according to the FIA notes, sought “the most effcient locations in terms of pressure inlet for the area” with the intent of needing “less exit area which is beneficial downstream.”

The team, leading the championships by four points, have also brought a new floor, floor edges and front cover to the race.

Ferrari, the team sitting second after Carlos Sainz’s Australian Grand Prix, have a new rear wing and rear suspension. The latter, billed by Sainz as a small change during Thursday’s press conference, is designed to increase the car’s efficiency.

As for McLaren, they have introduced a low-cooling front brake duct while Aston Martin have a floor and floor edge upgrade to go with their modified diffuser that features a revised top surface. “The changes to the shape modify the expansion in the diffuser to improve flow characteristics and the load generated on the surface,” read the FIA report.

Mercedes, like Haas, did not bring any upgrades to the track despite the latter’s team boss’s recent letter to fans in which he stated they’d be upgrading the car earlier this initially planned.

“We were going to bring our first upgrade slightly later in the season, but our aerodynamics team has been doing some solid work,” he said. “So instead, we’re going to be bringing updates earlier, which is a change for the team,” said Ayao Komatso.

Japan, though, is apparently still too early.

Alpine have upgraded the front wing, front corner and beam wing as the team chases their first points of the championship while Williams also have a new beam wing and rear wing. Both RB and Stake have new floors and floor edges.

