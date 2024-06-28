Red Bull tensions reignite as Jos Verstappen withdraws from Legends parade

Jos Verstappen has withdrawn from a Legends Parade in Austria this weekend, where he was supposed to be driving a Red Bull RB8.

Verstappen senior had been scheduled to drive a Red Bull RB8, as driven to title glory by Sebastian Vettel in 2012, but has pulled out of the event.

Red Bull parent company organises Jos Verstappen Legends run

The run in the RB8 had been organised by Red Bull GmbH’s Thomas Uberall, and would have seen Verstappen take the wheel of one of Red Bull’s most dominant F1 machines on the same weekend as his son Max contends for victory in the RB20.

But Verstappen has seemingly pulled out of the event of his own accord, with Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner having queried the decision with the F1 team’s parent company as the Dutchman, earlier this year, called for Horner’s job as team boss at the height of the fallout from GmbH’s internal investigation.

While sources say Horner did not insist on Verstappen’s run being pulled, Verstappen is said to have taken the decision himself when he became aware of Horner’s position – particularly as a block on the publication of photos and videos of Verstappen’s run is understood to have been requested.

A report from Dutch publication De Telegraaf’s Erik van Haren quoted Verstappen as saying: “In recent days, I have heard from several sides that Christian Horner has done everything to not let me drive. And otherwise to make sure that nothing would be filmed.

“Then I think, ‘Say it in my face’. This way, it doesn’t have to be for me, I find it very disappointing.”

Verstappen branded Horner “childish” in an interview with Formule1.nl, saying, “How childish can you be?

“There was going to be filming, also with a drone, but Horner didn’t want me to be filmed.

“I’m completely finished with Horner. It’s like a playground here.

“I would have been allowed to drive in the end, but I backed out. I find this so childish of Horner, but I think it says something about him.”

Sources have also told PlanetF1.com that the relationship between Horner and Verstappen has not yet healed following the dramas of earlier this year, with an offered handshake from Horner to Verstappen allegedly not accepted when the pair met on Friday morning.

While Verstappen senior is no longer taking part in the run, Gerhard Berger, David Coulthard, Johnny Herbert, and Emerson Fittipaldi are set to tear up the Red Bull Ring in historic machinery ahead of Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com has approached Red Bull for confirmation on who might replace Verstappen at the wheel of the RB8.

The re-emergence of tensions between Horner and Verstappen comes just as peace appeared to have been restored between the Red Bull and Verstappen camps.

Months of speculation over Max Verstappen’s future has seen Mercedes emerge as a possible destination for the three-time F1 World Champion, despite having a contract with Red Bull until 2028.

But, with get-out clauses within his contract leaving the door open to the possibility of a team switch, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff has made it clear Verstappen is his primary target to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Jos was spotted in the paddock deep in discussion with Mercedes’ driver development advisor Gwen Lagrue and chief communications officer Bradley Lord, but Verstappen confirmed on Thursday his intention is to remain with Red Bull next season.

“You didn’t get that out of my answer before?” he told media, when asked to state straight out if he will race for Red Bull next year.

“OK – yes. But that’s what I said. I mean, we’re already also working on next year’s car, you know. Yeah, I think when you’re very focused on that, that means that you’re also driving for the team.”

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, Wolff was asked whether he’s still hopeful of tempting Verstappen over to Brackley.

“As I always say: We’ll keep our free seat free for as long as possible,” he said.

“First and foremost, we have to make our car faster. If the car goes fast, fast drivers will want to drive with us.

“I’ve said it a lot recently: Max is the best driver at the moment, and everyone who has the chance would like to have Max in their car. Ola (Kallenius, Mercedes CEO) sees it the same way.”

