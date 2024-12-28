Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad is to compete in the Formula Regional Oceania series next month as the teenager aims to secure a Formula 1 superlicence for the F1 2025 season.

Lindblad has emerged as one of the hottest talents in junior racing over recent years and collected four wins in his debut F3 season in 2024.

The 17-year-old is due to step up to F2, F1’s official feeder series, in 2025 with the Campos Racing team.

Before starting his F2 2025 preparations, however, Lindblad is set to appear in the New Zealand-based Formula Regional Oceania championship with the M2 Competition team.

A strong showing in the category could land Lindblad enough points to secure an F1 superlicence, potentially allowing him to become Red Bull‘s reserve driver for the F1 2025 season.

Red Bull are yet to appoint an official reserve driver for F1 2025 following their recent driver restructure, resulting in Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar being promoted to permanent seats with Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls respectively.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, recently confirmed that Sergio Perez will maintain ties with the Milton Keynes outfit despite vacating his race seat alongside Max Verstappen, with a number of show runs – public demonstrations of old F1 cars, often taking place on the streets of major cities – planned for next year.

However, it is thought highly unlikely that Perez, 34, will hold a formal reserve driver role going forward.

Following the announcement of his participation in Formula Regional Oceania, Lindblad said: “I’m really excited to be competing in the FR Oceania championship with M2 Competition.

“The team has been incredibly successful in the past winning many of the recent championships so there is no one better to be with.

“It’ll be my first time in New Zealand so all the tracks will be new but I am really looking forward to the challenge of these fantastic circuits.

“The championship has been very successful with many competitors making it to Formula 1; therefore it’ll be great winter preparation for the Formula 2 Championship this year. I can’t wait to get started.”

M2 competition boss Jonathan Moury added: “We are proud to have Arvid Lindblad join M2 Competition for the Formula Regional Oceania season.

“His progression from Formula 3 to Formula 2 next year highlights the calibre of talent we can attract and develop in this series. It’s a testament to how valuable Formula Regional Oceania is for preparing drivers for the highest levels of motorsport.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Red Bull Formula 1 team for entrusting us with supporting Arvid’s journey.”

Lindblad’s move to the New Zealand series comes after Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko spoke glowingly of the Anglo-Swede’s potential, hailing the 17-year-old as a potential “new champion.”

Appearing on the Inside Line podcast, Marko said: “It’s a great pleasure and enjoyment to work with Max, but Max won’t drive forever. Especially not as long as [Fernando] Alonso or [Lewis] Hamilton are doing.

“And the junior team [ambition] is to find new talents. And we are not looking for a new Max. We’re looking for a new champion.

“I think the next one which looks really promising is Arvid Lindblad.”

Asked to identify Lindblad’s strengths, he added: “First of all is his pure speed. He proved that in go-karting and in all the junior categories.

“He’s very smart and he is honest to himself. When he makes a mistake, he doesn’t look for excuses and he’s looking forward.

“He’s always one category ahead already. That’s also from his physical side.

“As for his mental preparation, when he goes in a new formula, he is one of the few ones who went directly from Formula 4 to F3.

“He has his opinion, and he knows how to prepare, and he commits to it step by step.

“So I would say it’s a very good combination between mental and driving skills.”

