Red Bull revisit past era as Las Vegas Grand Prix livery leaked?

Red Bull are set to join the group of teams running a special livery for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, one carrying a strong Infiniti vibe.

The race weekend is almost here as Formula 1 heads into action for arguably the most hotly-anticipated addition to the calendar yet, the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In an event for which Formula 1 itself is the promoter, the teams will go racing around the Las Vegas street track in what is being hailed as a landmark moment in Formula 1’s United States popularity surge.

Red Bull to bring out the purple in Las Vegas?

Ferrari and Alpine have already revealed their special liveries for the event, with Red Bull having put three potential RB19 livery designs before the fans for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with images online seemingly showing which one won the vote.

The Red Bull Livery for Las Vegas has been apparently leaked. Strong Infiniti Red Bull Racing vibes here. The livery appears to mesh with the top of nose and the area of chassis above the sidepods unlike the Miami and Austin liveries which were isolated on the sidepods.

The purple tones seemingly set to grace the nose and sidepods on the RB19s carries a strong resemblance to the days when purple was a set theme of the Red Bull livery.

Back when Infiniti were the title sponsor of Red Bull, the RB9 challenger was decked out heavily in purple to mark the first season of their partnership in 2013, a trend which continued with their machinery until the final season of their union in 2015.

Red Bull will be out to continue their dominant ways at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the team having won a sensational 19 out of 20 grands prix so far in F1 2023.

Their three-time World Champion Max Verstappen meanwhile is on 17 wins for the season, a new record, as the Dutchman heads to Las Vegas as favourite to make it 18.

The Las Vegas GP marks the start of a double-header, with the F1 2023 campaign concluding next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

