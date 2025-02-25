Red Bull have unveiled their 2025 challenger, the RB21, but have kelp plenty of cards close to their chest before its track debut.

Following Mercedes on Monday, Red Bull have lifted the covers on their 2025 car but fans – and rival teams – will have difficulty making out many differences given the images released by the Milton Keynes constructor.

Red Bull lift covers on RB21 ahead of F1 2025 testing

The RB21 has been shot from a studio but Red Bull have dimmed the lights, making it hard to make out any key features as they look to regain their Constructors’ crown.