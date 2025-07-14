New Red Bull boss reveals top priority after Horner sacking

New Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said he wants to “discover the magic” behind the team, after his promotion from Racing Bulls.

Mekies was announced as the new CEO and team principal of Red Bull Racing after Christian Horner’s removal from the post last week, which makes him only the second team boss in Red Bull’s 20-year history.

Mekies seeking to ‘discover the magic’ after Red Bull move

Now settling into his new role after a sudden rise from Racing Bulls, Mekies is taking on the challenge of bringing Red Bull back to the top of the sport.

It has been a time of significant change at the team, with Horner’s exit following other high-profile departures; Adrian Newey, Jonathan Wheatley and Rob Marshall in the past 18 months.

Horner spoke often about the “strength in depth” at Red Bull, and Mekies explained that his initial goal is to get to know as many of his new colleagues as possible, and listen to what they have to say.

“I just can’t wait to meet as many people as possible from this incredible team,” Mekies said.

“You want to discover the magic, you want to meet the guys and girls that are doing the magic behind the scenes.

“That’s what the next few weeks will be dedicated to: To try to meet as many of our people as possible, to listen to them, to try to understand this beautiful, magic machine that is Red Bull Formula 1 and, eventually, find ways to contribute and to support.”

Mekies’ first time on the pit wall in Red Bull colours will be at the Belgian Grand Prix later this month.

He will do so with more than two decades’ worth of Formula 1 paddock experience under his belt.

In previous stints with Arrows, Minardi, Toro Rosso and the FIA, he took on the team principal role at Racing Bulls after several years as sporting director at Ferrari.

“I’m just a little fan of cars and then of motor racing, I’ve just been incredibly lucky to only do motor racing in my life,” he said.

“It feels like you are having a nice hobby and you are getting paid to do your hobbies.

“After 25 years, when you turn to the racetrack and you eventually walk the pit wall, you still feel privileged. You still feel that you are the little fan out there, and that you actually have the best ticket in your hand because you are going to sit on the pit wall and watch the race from there.

“That’s how it feels 25 years after [starting], however many number of races. We have the best job in the world, I’m incredibly privileged.”

