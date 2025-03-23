Red Bull opt for Chinese GP pitlane start for Liam Lawson

For the second weekend in a row, Red Bull will start a car from the pitlane as Liam Lawson endured another difficult qualifying session.

Liam Lawson will start the Chinese Grand Prix from the pitlane after a tough qualifying session on Saturday, seven days on from doing the same at the season opener in Melbourne.

Liam Lawson pitlane start for Chinese Grand Prix

After going through a very difficult debut weekend at the Australian Grand Prix, this weekend’s round in Shanghai has, so far, continued in a similar vein for Liam Lawson.

The Kiwi driver posted the slowest time among all 20 drivers in qualifying and was eliminated in Q1.

In an effort to improve his performance, Red Bull made adjustments to Lawson’s RB21 overnight, aiming to provide the 23-year-old with a more stable car for the race.

Having opted for changes, the resulting breach of parc fermé rules ensured the second Red Bull driver will start from the relative safety of the pitlane from where Lawson will hope to pick his way forward.

In Melbourne, Lawson also began the race from the pitlane and later retired after spinning in wet conditions.

Meanwhile, Lawson’s teammate, Max Verstappen, will start from fourth on the grid, alongside championship leader Lando Norris, as he looks to secure victory.

The discrepancy in performance levels between the two Red Bull drivers has led to pressure being ramped up on Lawson just days into his Red Bull F1 driving career, as he admitted to not feeling comfortable with the RB21.

Speaking to Sky F1 after being eliminated, Lawson offered a very self-critical assessment of his adjustment to racing with Red Bull, as the pressure starts to build in just his second weekend with the Milton Keynes-based squad.

“I think it’s just time,” he said when asked what he needs in order to feel more comfortable behind the wheel of the RB21.

“Unfortunately, I don’t really have time, but it’s just one of those things that me driving a Formula 1 car, takes 100 percent confidence in what you’re doing.”

Lawson’s comments hint at a timeline within which he might be expected to start hitting the pre-season targets set to contribute points and be within a few tenths of Verstappen, but also could be interpreted as a particularly matter-of-fact assessment of the pressure he’s putting on himself to start contributing to Red Bull’s tally.

“It’s not that I don’t feel confident,” Lawson said.

“But the window is so small that, right now, I just seem to miss it. I just need to get a handle on it. I don’t know how else to put it, it’s just not good enough.”

