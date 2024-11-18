Red Bull put on display a livery that would have been used at the 2024 United States Grand Prix, but never was.

Formula 1 car liveries have become an increasingly hot topic for debate over recent years with the rise of exposed black carbon, as teams attempt to keep the weight of their challengers as low as possible.

Red Bull show off RB20 livery that never was

Added weight means slower lap times, and this came into Red Bull‘s thinking when they opted not to run a special, almost blast-from-the-past livery on their RB20 at the United States Grand Prix, with the Championship threat of McLaren and Ferrari looming large, while McLaren’s Lando Norris had threatened to challenge Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the Drivers’ title.

But, this unused RB20 livery has appeared from under the covers as part of a Red Bull Showrun in Galway, Ireland, attended by PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher.

The unused livery from the US Grand Prix is being showcased by Red Bull on chassis 003 at the Galway Showrun this evening. #F1 #F1Galway pic.twitter.com/l4YDDG9Pjc — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) November 17, 2024

It is safe to say that the livery went down well with Formula 1 fans, who are regretting the fact that Red Bull did not put it into F1 action.

One fan posted: “Absolutely fantastic. Resemblance of 2011?”

“Absolutely shocking from Red Bull, they finally have a good special livery that isn’t just a boring design on the side pod and they don’t even use it,” another fan responded.

“IT WAS A RETRO ONE?!?!!?!?!?!! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” another fan replied, those sentiments echoed in a response reading: “It’s a retro livery!!! Wow what a shame it didn’t appear on the actual car.”

“This would easily be one of the best liveries in years,” a fellow F1 fan claimed. “But F1 teams just have to f us all with f****** carbon fibre exposure.”

A look back at liveries never seen in F1 grand prix action

This special Red Bull livery that never was did not wow absolutely everyone, however.

“Glad they did not use it. The colors are hideous,” one fan replied.

Three rounds remain of the F1 2024 campaign with Verstappen now overwhelming favourite to become a four-time World Champion, with his lead over Norris standing at 62 points going into the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Red Bull meanwhile sit P3 in the Constructors’ standings, 49 points behind leaders McLaren.

