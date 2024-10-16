Red Bull have announced an expansion to their partnership with telecommunications giants AT&T ahead of the resumption of the F1 2024 season at this weekend’s United States GP.

Red Bull stand as the reigning F1 Champions, having produced the most dominant season in history in 2023 by winning all but one of the 22 races across the campaign.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit are on course to win a fourth consecutive Drivers’ title with Max Verstappen, who holds a 52-point lead over Lando Norris with six rounds remaining of the F1 2024 campaign.

Red Bull, meanwhile, trail rivals McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of the United States GP at the Circuit of The Americas.

Ahead of F1’s return to action, Red Bull have announced a “multi-year extension and expansion” of their partnership with AT&T, which is “set to elevate to new heights beginning in 2025.”

The team say the partnership “will focus on delivering cutting-edge advancements that enhance the Formula 1 experience for fans worldwide” with AT&T branding to feature prominently on the car, driver wear and team kit.

Christian Horner, Team Principal & CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing said, “Oracle Red Bull Racing highly values AT&T’s contribution to our team and we consider their partnership and expertise in connectivity as mission-critical to our operation at the racetrack.

“The race begins long before the lights flash on the track, and AT&T is a crucial partner in ensuring we’re ready to win from day one.

“AT&T’s partnership allows us to transport ever increasing amounts of data for the comprehensive analyses that lead to more precise decisions in the development of our cars before, during, and after each race.”

Kellyn Kenny, AT&T Chief Marketing & Growth Officer added: “It has been a pride point for our entire team to provide Oracle Red Bull Racing with the essential connectivity needed before and on race day.

“Our new, expanded partnership will open up even greater possibility.

“We will be able to tap into the years of collaboration we’ve had on the technical side, to not only tell deep, meaningful stories but to create new, innovative experiences that will delight and excite fans.”

