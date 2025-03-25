Red Bull make Liam Lawson decision with announcement looming – reports

Red Bull have decided to swap Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, multiple reports have claimed.

Lawson was signed as Max Verstappen’s new team-mate for the F1 2025 season after Sergio Perez vacated his Red Bull seat at the end of last year.

The New Zealander’s promotion to the senior team came after just 11 F1 starts for the Racing Bulls (previously AlphaTauri) junior team spread across 2023/24.

Lawson has endured a disastrous start to the new season having been eliminated in the first stage of qualifying at the first two rounds of the season in Australia and China.

After crashing out of his Red Bull debut in Melbourne earlier this month, the 23-year-old qualified 20th and last for both the sprint and main race in Shanghai last weekend, finishing a distant 12th.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, it emerged in the immediate aftermath of the Chinese GP that Red Bull were strongly considering making a change to their driver lineup after just two races of the season.

And multiple reports on Tuesday have indicated that Lawson will be replaced by Tsunoda ahead of next month’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the speculation is likely accurate, with a formal decision by Red Bull expected later this week.

It is said that the decision was made in a crunch meeting between senior Red Bull figures in Dubai, the home of major shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya, on Tuesday.

The swap will see Tsunoda make his Red Bull debut at his home race in Japan with Lawson returning to the Racing Bulls team.

Red Bull’s engine partners Honda, who have supported Tsunoda throughout his racing career, are reported to have had some involvement in the deal.

It is not uncommon for drivers to be demoted back to Red Bull’s junior team after struggling with the step up to the senior outfit, with Daniil Kvyat and current Alpine racer Pierre Gasly suffering the same fate as Lawson in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

Tsunoda made his F1 debut with the then-AlphaTauri team at the beginning of the 2021 season, with the 24-year-old frequently voicing his frustration at being overlooked by the senior Red Bull team over recent years.

The 24-year-old was forced to wait until last year’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi for his first outing in a Red Bull car, claiming after the run that the title-winning car of 2024 suited his driving style.

Having emerged as Racing Bulls’ lead driver over recent years, Tsunoda has made an impressive start to the F1 2025 season by making Q3 twice, qualifying as high as fifth on the grid in Australia.