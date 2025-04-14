Third in the standings behind the rampant McLaren drivers, Helmut Marko admits Red Bull have “great concerns” that Max Verstappen could leave the team if they don’t improve.

Although the reigning World Champion is one of four race winners in the F1 2025 season, his Japanese Grand Prix win seems like a distant memory after his Bahrain struggles.

Max Verstappen’s F1 future: Could he leave Red Bull in F1 2026?

Just seven days after clinching the victory in Suzuka ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Verstappen picked up minor points as he took the chequered flag in sixth place at the Sakhir circuit in a grand prix in which “everything went wrong.”

Already struggling for pace compared to the rampant McLarens, Verstappen’s hopes of a top qualifying position were undone by “terrible” brakes on Saturday, with the Dutchman only seventh on the grid.

He could only make up one position in Sunday’s 53-lap race as balance issues, tyre wear and even pit stops, which have been one of Red Bull’s biggest strengths in recent years, blighted his evening.

Bahrain GP analysis: Red Bull’s F1 2025 horribilis

With Oscar Piastri winning the race, the first repeat grand prix winner of the season, and Lando Norris P3 at the line, Verstappen now trails both McLaren drivers. He’s eight points down on Norris and five behind Piastri.

As for the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull have an 80-point deficit to McLaren after just four race weekends.

Marko acknowledges they first need to find lap time before they can chase points.

“It’s clear. We must make progress that is not expressed in points, but on the stopwatch,” he told Sky Deutschland. “With such a performance, it won’t be anything to do with the World Championship.”

The consequences though, could be faster greater than just losing the World title.

It could see Red Bull lose Verstappen.

Although the 27-year-old has a contract that runs through to 2028, like any driver’s contract it comes with performances clause that could allow the Dutchman to shop around for a new team for the F1 2026 season.

“The concern is great,” Marko admitted.

“As I said, improvements have to come in the near future so that he has a car with which he can win again. We have to create a basis with a car so that he can fight for the World Championship.”

According to reports, Verstappen could trigger an exit clause in his Red Bull contract if he is lower than third in the Drivers’ Championship “after a significant part” of this season.

His team principal Christian Horner acknowledged that last year, although he didn’t go into the exact details of the exit clause.

“We have an agreement until 2028, so it’s down to us to deliver,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com at the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix. “2028 is a long way away. It’s down to us to provide a race-winning car.

“Every contract has a performance [clause] element in it. We’re not going to talk about what those elements are, but as long as we provide a competitive car we know what the situation is.”

However, if you ask Ralf Schumacher, the writing is already on the wall. The only question is where will Verstappen go next.

“I think the fish is cleaned,” said the former F1 driver. “Unless there is suddenly a car in Imola that suddenly competes for victories.

“But in Verstappen’s place, it is logical that he wants to compete for victories. He has the opportunity to choose the best car in the paddock and Red Bull obviously isn’t.”

Mercedes and Aston Martin have been strongly linked with moves for Verstappen in recent months.

However, Richard Hopkins, Red Bull’s former head of operations, believes Aston Martin, and linking up again with Adrian Newey, could appeal to the four-time World Champion.

“Honestly, yes, I think Verstappen could be tempted by Aston Martin if Adrian Newey is involved,” he told Prime Casino.

“I’m not a betting man, but everywhere Adrian has been success has followed. He hasn’t lost his magic or his mojo. No one really thinks he has. He’s still more than capable of delivering results.

“Adrian’s a quiet figure, commanding but not loud. He doesn’t slam his fist on the table, but his presence and reputation create an unspoken expectation. People are in awe of him. He’s a true artist and, even though I got to know him well, every time I stepped into his office it felt like meeting a hero.

“That said, success isn’t just about one person. Just having Adrian at Aston Martin won’t be enough on its own.

“You need the right infrastructure, people and environment. When I joined Red Bull, I was just one part of the puzzle. The same would apply at Aston. But Adrian being at Aston could absolutely attract others just like he drew me to Red Bull.

“And Max? He might be tempted too. Maybe not right away, maybe only once a few more key figures are in place, but Adrian has that Pied Piper effect. People follow him.

“And let’s not forget Lawrence Stroll [Aston Martin owner] has the budget to make it happen. Money wouldn’t be the issue.

“But it’s not just about money for Max. It could be about legacy, about going to a team like Aston Martin and turning it into a winner, much like Lewis hopes to do with Ferrari.

“Max might want the chance to say: ‘They’re on top now and I helped get them there.’ They’re definitely high on the list.”

