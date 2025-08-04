Red Bull praised Max Verstappen for “scaring” Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton “off the road” during Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

It comes after Verstappen was cleared of forcing another car off the track after a post-race investigation by the FIA stewards.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Verstappen and Hamilton found themselves summoned to the stewards in Budapest following an incident at Turn 4 on Lap 29.

The Red Bull driver launched an aggressive move up Hamilton’s inside on the approach to the quick left-hander, with the Ferrari taking to the run-off area to avoid a collision.

Although the pair did not make contact, Verstappen’s car only marginally alongside Hamilton at the time with the FIA announcing that the incident would be the subject of a post-race investigation.

Verstappen and Hamilton, along with team representatives of Red Bull and Ferrari, were required to visit the stewards after the race.

However, it emerged that Hamilton waived his right to attend the hearing. A reason for Hamilton’s absence has not been given.

The stewards eventually confirmed that Verstappen would face no further action for the incident.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team made its feelings on the incident clear in the immediate aftermath of the near miss with Hamilton, praising the four-time World Champion for “scaring” his rival off the track.

In a series of live social media posts during the race, Red Bull’s official account wrote: “Lap 30 [sic]: Max scares Lewis off the road at Turn 4 and is up to P11.”

Red Bull’s post was accompanied by an ‘applause’ emoji.

Verstappen and Hamilton, then of Mercedes, were embroiled in one of the most thrilling title battles in F1 history in 2021.

The season ended with Verstappen securing his maiden World Championship at the highly controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi as Hamilton was denied a record eighth title.

Verstappen has dominated F1 in the years since, winning 45 of the 82 races held since the end of 2021 and adding three more titles to his tally.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has been restricted to just two wins – both achieved in 2024 – over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Sunday in Budapest, Verstappen admitted to being bemused that his near miss with Hamilton was deemed worthy of a stewards’ investigation as the pair did not make contact.

Verstappen said: “The thing is that nothing happened. We didn’t even touch, that’s the thing.

“So, for me, it’s a bit difficult to understand why we had the investigation after the race.

“We explained our side. Well, Lewis was not there, but we explained our side of the story.

“I don’t think Lewis actually felt a lot for it [the investigation]. Because if he really felt something for it, he’s there in the stewards’ room, right?

“I think both of us didn’t have the best of weekends anyway, so that’s just that one little thing.

“What is the more important thing is that we have to look at our performance, which was not good.

“I went for a move at the inside because it’s a fast corner, but with downforce you’re a bit more under control anyway.

“I think he realised very late that I was up the inside there. So then he turned out of it a little bit and then, of course, went off the track and that was it.

“We didn’t touch. Nothing happens.”

