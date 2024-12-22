A Max Verstappen contract running until the end of 2028 is all well and good, but it is “not worth that much” if Red Bull stumble in F1 2025.

That is the warning coming from former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos, who cast an eye to what the F1 future could hold for Max Verstappen as the new regulations for 2026 loom large.

Red Bull warned ‘then Max Verstappen will just leave’

But, before F1 2026 ushers in the new engines and chassis, one final season with the current ruleset remains, and it could be a classic, with Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes all taking victories in 2024 and enjoying spells as the pacesetters.

Verstappen would reign supreme, claiming his fourth successive World Championship, but a mid-season dip for Red Bull threatened to open the door for McLaren’s Lando Norris, with Verstappen winning just two of his 14 grands prix to round out the season.

The Dutchman is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but amid speculation of a potential Mercedes or Aston Martin move, both Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko and team principal Christian Horner admitted that a performance-related exit clause exists in Verstappen’s deal, so Red Bull could not afford to fall off the pace.

And so, if that happens to Red Bull in F1 2025, then according to Verstappen’s compatriot Doornbos, Red Bull will lose him.

“Choices also have to be made to secure that future and to secure Max in particular, because next year he will still be driving there,” Doornbos told GPFans.

“It’s up to the team to show now, is the package competitive enough? And if not, then with all due respect, that contract is not worth that much either, because then Max will just leave.”

That being said, Doornbos believes Red Bull can hold their heads high for turning their 2024 season around, boosting Verstappen to the title and rebuilding momentum.

“I think in the end they can look back with satisfaction, because that unity did come back at the end of the year,” he said.

“Of course you have two pit-boxes and you hope to keep that synergy. In one of Red Bull’s pit-boxes [Sergio Perez], the mechanics will not go to the track with a lot of pleasure and in the other they will.

“And then I think as CEO, which is Christian Horner, it’s important to keep those people together and keep the enthusiasm and above all don’t forget the goal of guys: ‘Better times are also coming again.’ Those have come too, absolutely.”

How Max Verstappen’s Red Bull contract compares

Mercedes certainly ramped up their Verstappen pursuit during 2024, team boss Toto Wolff making it clear publicly that he would “love” to make him a Silver Arrows driver.

And Verstappen opened up on the talks he engaged in over a potential Mercedes move, but loyalty to Red Bull won out.

“The big teams are always interesting, but on the other hand, I’m also in a very big team,” Verstappen told Viaplay when asked if Wolff had not done enough to entice him to Mercedes.

“I’ve achieved a lot of success with them, it also just feels like a second family.

“Look, of course we always talk to each other, and I don’t lie about the fact that we’ve sat together. We had very constructive conversations, I think everyone has always been very honest and open with each other.

“But on the other hand, I am also very loyal to my own team, and I just feel at home there. So, then there is actually not much to achieve at the moment. I am still very young, so a lot can still happen in the future.”

Verstappen will have a new Red Bull team-mate for F1 2025, as Liam Lawson steps up from Racing Bulls to replace Sergio Perez.

