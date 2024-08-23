F1 2024 is ready to roar back into action at the Dutch Grand Prix, where Red Bull and McLaren – the top two in the Championship – headline the Zandvoort upgrades list.

The summer shutdown is complete as a 10-round push to the final chequered flag in Abu Dhabi prepares to commence, McLaren looking to secure their first Constructors’ title since 1998 having closed the gap to Red Bull to 42 points. Red Bull has looked to respond with upgrades for the Dutch Grand Prix, but McLaren have brought them too…

Red Bull and McLaren battle receives upgrades boost

The FIA has confirmed the list of car upgrades introduced across the F1 2024 grid at Zandvoort, with Red Bull bringing a three-part modification, two sections focused on performance.

An updated coke/engine cover on the RB20, creating a narrower central exit, is a response to the cooling requirements for upcoming races, but updates to the Halo and mirror stays are very much focused on performance.

Both alterations are designed to improve the total pressure available downstream along the sidepods and the floor, achieved by better alignment to the local flow conditions.

As for McLaren, they have double the number of upgrades for their MCL38 at Zandvoort.

McLaren has a completely new rear wing assembly and a revamped beam wing in response to the high-downforce demands of Zandvoort, while updates to the brakes, suspension and floor have been made with performance solely the name of the game.

McLaren say a new front brake scoop will improve the flow downstream and result in gained aerodynamic load, without compromising brake cooling, with the front suspension also modified to complement this beneficial effect.

Revised floor edges come with the intention of all-round improvement to floor performance by boosting local load generation and flow, while an updated rear suspension will improve flow conditioning around the rear corner, diffuser and beam wing.

With the Championship’s top two teams breaking out a range of upgrades, we wait to see how the Red Bull versus McLaren battle will evolve at Zandvoort.

Elsewhere on the grid, Alpine has brought a pair of upgrades to Zandvoort. A redesigned front suspension leg brings with it better flow control and aerodynamic performance benefits thanks to a healthier flow to the rear of the A524, while the winglets around the rear brake duct have been rearranged to more efficiently trade downforce and drag.

Williams meanwhile has taken its first step with a package which team boss James Vowles ultimately hopes will put them back in the hunt for points with regularity.

A completely new floor geometry has been introduced to improve local load and flow, while key features of the diffuser have been reprofiled to take advantage of flow improvement opportunities offered up by changes at the front of the floor.

The sidepods have also been reprofiled, unlocking performance improvements to the rest of the FW46 with improvements made in loss management in that region, while the coke/engine cover has been tweaked to further aid the gains found.

The central air intake has also been revised, with an altered roll hoop, as well as changes to the internal ducting and external aero surfaces, with the goal of removing mass and complimenting the flow improvements.

VCARB has altered the brake ducts and winglets on their cars, with lower brake cooling requirements allowing them to make space for downforce-generating devices, while Haas introduced alterations to the nose, front wing and front suspension on their VF-24.

The new front wing creates a new load distribution and cleaner flow along the nose and chassis, with the nose cover now covering the first element of the front wing to aid that process, with higher energy delivered to the floor and bodywork.

As a result of those changes, the upper wishbone on the front suspension, and vertical deflector on the front corner, needing altering to accommodate.

Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Sauber opted against introducing any upgrades at Zandvoort.

