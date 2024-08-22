Red Bull and Mercedes bring aggressive set-ups to the Dutch Grand Prix

The summer break is over, and Formula 1 is roaring back to life with a thrilling second half of the season. The journey begins at Zandvoort, the iconic Dutch circuit that’s not only the home track of the reigning champion but also one of the most technically challenging courses on the calendar.

Zandvoort’s unique twists and turns will push the limits of both drivers and machines, making it the perfect stage to reignite the Constructors’ Championship fight. Let’s take a look at the challenges Zandvoort presents, which teams will benefit from this configuration, and what we can expect this weekend.

Technical Challenges of the Zandvoort Track

Zandvoort has a long history in Formula 1, earning its reputation as a true “old school” track. The current circuit is a blend of the original track with new sections added over time. Perhaps the most notable feature is the banking in the third and final corners, angled at 19 degrees, allowing drivers to take these turns at much higher speeds.

At just 4.259 km in length, Zandvoort is one of the shortest tracks, right after Monaco and the Hungaroring. This means we’ll see 72 laps during Sunday’s race and very close qualifying times on Saturday, adding to the excitement for the viewers.

This track demands high levels of downforce due to its numerous fast corners, where stability is crucial. Engineers will likely sacrifice drag and top speed, which won’t be a major issue on a track with only one long straight.

Tyre stress and lateral forces on the car will be at their peak here, especially on the front left tyre. That’s why Pirelli has chosen the hardest tyre compounds – C1, C2, and C3. Teams are expected to adopt diverse strategies, with some opting for one or two pit stops, adding to the drama on Sunday. Additionally, the potential for rain could further complicate things.

Zandvoort has two DRS zones, with the main overtaking opportunity at the end of the start-finish straight, leading into the first corner. This corner is known for its width, allowing drivers to take different racing lines and increasing the chances of overtaking. However, overtaking on other parts of the track is much more challenging.

Another key feature of this track is the high level of track evolution. This means that the track will get faster as more cars run on it, making the timing of a fast lap in qualifying crucial to the final result.

Aerodynamic packages at Zandvoort

Due to Zandvoort’s fast corners, high downforce is needed to ensure car stability, which is evident in the aerodynamic packages teams have brought to the track.

There are very small differences in aerodynamic approaches among the top teams, with Mercedes and Red Bull slightly standing out. Their more aggressive setups suit them well as they’ll look to exploit their advantages in the corners, particularly the faster ones.

On the other hand, Ferrari and McLaren feature a rear wing design with less curvature in the lower element. This should give them a greater advantage in the DRS zones, though the differences may not be drastic.

Which teams will thrive at Zandvoort?

Zandvoort’s characteristics are most similar to those of the Hungaroring, so we can assume that teams that performed well there will also do well here. The main difference is that Zandvoort has more fast corners, as well as some with banking, which significantly alters the technical preparation of the car.

When it comes to medium-high downforce tracks, McLaren is a top contender. Their car performs exceptionally well on these circuits, as we saw at the Hungaroring when they secured the top two podium positions.

Technically, we expect them to extract maximum performance, but their main challenge remains race strategy and overall race management on Sunday. Despite having one of the fastest cars this season, McLaren has only won two races, far below their potential.

Unlike last year when Max arrived at Zandvoort with his longest winning streak, he now comes with his longest stretch without a win since 2020.

Red Bull faces a tough challenge adjusting to this short, bumpy track, which doesn’t suit them well. Additionally, the high kerbs will affect their soft suspension setup, potentially reducing driver aggression through the corners. Overall, this track is not ideal for Red Bull.

However, the team currently in the best form (as of the end of the first half of the season) is Mercedes. Despite a disastrous start to the season, they managed to secure three wins in the last four races, showing their championship spirit once again.

In the last race in Belgium, they prepared exceptionally well for a track that wasn’t supposed to suit them and managed to secure the top two positions, despite Russell’s disqualification. Mercedes has proven they can be competitive on all types of tracks, and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be aiming for victory this weekend.

One thing is certain: we’re in for a thrilling weekend with plenty of excitement. There are many unknown factors that could impact the outcome, and the top three teams are closer than ever to each other.

