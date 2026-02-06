Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Red Bull’s stance emerging as pivotal amid reports that Mercedes’ rivals are pushing for a rule change ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Let's fly through the day's main headlines at the speed of light…

Red Bull stance key as Mercedes rivals push for Australian Grand Prix rule change

Red Bull’s stance could prove critical after it emerged that rival F1 2026 engine manufacturers are pushing for a rule change over how engine compression ratio is measured ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

Red Bull Powertrains and Mercedes have been named in widespread reports that two manufacturers have identified a loophole in the F1 2026 engine rules.

Although RBPT is understood to have exploited the same loophole as Mercedes, it has been suggested that Red Bull’s engine division could vote for change to shut down a potentially significant Mercedes advantage before the opening race of 2026.

Senior Red Bull staff leave team ahead of F1 2026 season

A number of senior administrative staff at Red Bull Racing have left the team ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Sources have revealed to PlanetF1.com that four senior members of the administrative staff – Joanna Fleet, Julia George, Simon Smith-Wright and Alice Hedworth – have left the team.

Sources with knowledge of the situation indicated that the four members of staff were not given reasons for the company choosing to part ways with them.

It’s thought that the moves have been made with an eye to further clearing the house following the firing of former group chief marketing and commercial officer Oliver Hughes and former group communications director Paul Smith last year.

Zak Brown keen for Fernando Alonso to return to Indy 500 with McLaren

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says he’d love to see Fernando Alonso reunite with the team in the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso made three appearances at the Indy 500 with McLaren between 2017 and 2020, recording a best finish of 21st in his final year at the Brickyard.

The two-time F1 world champion memorably failed to qualify for the race in 2019.

Lando Norris predicts ‘more chaos’ with F1 2026 cars

McLaren driver and reigning world champion Lando Norris believes the new F1 2026 cars will result in “more chaos” in races.

In a rare instance, the chassis and engine rules have both been overhauled for the new season as the sport embraces 50 per cent electrification, fully sustainable fuels and active aerodynamics.

Norris believes the way energy must be managed under the new regulations will be a key factor in racing situations.

Cadillac to hold filming day in Bahrain ahead of second pre-season test

The Cadillac F1 team is to hold a filming day ahead of the second pre-season test of F1 2026 in Bahrain next week, PlanetF1.com understands.

Cadillac will take to the track in Sakhir on Monday February 9, two days before the start of the second test in Bahrain.

The American outfit previously held a filming day at Silverstone on January 16, with F1 teams limited to two filming days with their current cars each season.

