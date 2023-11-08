Ex-Red Bull nemesis makes 2024 prediction that will disappoint lots of F1 fans

Former Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul believes Red Bull are unlikely to be reeled in next season, as they seem to be “impervious to everything.”

The team have won 19 of the 20 races so far in 2023, 17 victories going to Max Verstappen alone, with the RB19 having swept all before it in terms of competition this year.

Team principal Christian Horner, who often duelled with Abiteboul when Renault were power unit suppliers to the team in the mid-2010s, acknowledged Red Bull began work on the RB20 months ago upon realising the competitiveness of their current car, deciding to put their focus onto next year’s challenger instead.

Ex-Renault boss: Red Bull unlikely to be caught in 2024

Given that Red Bull have decided to place much of their available resources into planning next year’s car and the dominance with which they have taken both World Championships this year, it would be easy to expect more of the same next time around.

While Horner thinks other teams will continue to catch up, the former Renault managing director believes the sport’s current dominant force will have enough in hand to maintain their advantage next year.

“People would like me to say yes, but I don’t think so,” Abiteboul predicted to Franceinfo when asked if the reigning World Champions will be caught next season.

“It’s amazing because Red Bull seems to be impervious to everything, impervious to all variations, be it wind, temperature or ground effect. It makes their domination all the more impressive.

“It’s a domination that doesn’t date from today, we mustn’t forget Sebastian Vettel’s titles. These people are used to winning and their reflexes are there. They have that winning attitude that is their trademark.

“It’s a sign of foresight to be able to look ahead to the next vintage when the aerodynamic concepts have been pushed to the limit.”

Addressing Verstappen’s particular brand of dominance, Abiteboul added that the Dutchman has been able to keep himself going by showing ‘patience’ when he needs to, alongside his lights-to-flag victories.

But even taking the Red Bull team leader out of the equation, the current Hyundai WRC team boss believes it has been an interesting season away from the title race in Formula 1.

“He manages to get back up and overtake in traffic without making any mistakes, by being patient,” Abiteboul said.

“For those who only care about who wins, it’s a boring season, but underneath it’s particularly interesting. I think all the battles are beautiful.”

