The reigning World Champions had earmarked a site near its technology campus in Milton Keynes in the UK, with the plan being to build a state-of-the-art wind tunnel to replace the much older 75-year-old tunnel the team has been using during their F1 tenure.

Planning permission had been formally applied for, with details emerging on Monday showing that Red Bull had withdrawn their application for the site – potentially meaning a big setback to their wind tunnel plans.

F1 broadcaster and UK local Councillor Sam Collins shared details of the withdrawn planning permission on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Red Bull wind tunnel set back.

“Things are not going to plan for Red Bull’s new wind tunnel in Milton Keynes, UK. The team has withdrawn its planning application for the new facility. Which means there is no chance of construction starting soon.

“It also means that any new wind tunnel for the team would not be of much use on the 2025 car, and would be a push to realistically have it in use for much meaningful development on the Ford-powered 2026 car.

“The team will continue with its 75-year-old tunnel at Twinwoods, UK for now.

“The reasons for withdrawal have not been revealed yet, but it may be that the team will have to find a new location for the tunnel, or significantly modify the plans.”

Red Bull explains change in F1 wind tunnel plans

PlanetF1.com approached Red Bull for an explanation as to why the wind tunnel plans have been withdrawn, with the reason being the team has planned to shift the location of the wind tunnel to a new site closer to their campus.

The new site will put the facility in a more suitable location, but the change means the original planning permission is no longer valid and has been withdrawn – a fresh application will now be needed.

PlanetF1.com understands the change of plans will not affect the costs or timings for Red Bull, with the plan being to have the facility up and running in time to aid the development of the new 2026 F1 car shaped around the new aerodynamic regulations.

“Everything is on track,” a Red Bull source told PlanetF1.com.

The new wind tunnel plans were one of the final decisions Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz was involved in immediately prior to his death in October 2022.

