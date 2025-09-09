Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Red Bull completing a deal for a new sponsor as a former team mechanic calls out an “embarrassing” fan opinion on social media.

With Bernie Ecclestone weighing in on McLaren’s team orders call at the Italian Grand Prix, and Lewis Hamilton reflecting on his first Monza appearance as a Ferrari driver, here’s today’s roundup…

Red Bull confirms new sponsor arrival after Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull has announced a landmark deal with Carlyle, the first partnership between a Formula 1 team and a major global private markets firm.

The deal, which is effective immediately, will see Carlyle branding appear on the Red Bull RB21 car going forward.

It’s understood the Carlyle deal was negotiated by former team principal Christian Horner, with agreement reached following a meeting in New York following the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this summer.

Former Red Bull mechanic hits back at ’embarrassing’ opinion

Former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas has hit back at a social media user for downplaying the work that mechanics do in F1.

Nicholas took exception to a post that criticised mechanics for a perceived “three-second work shift” in the pit lane.

He wrote in response: “This is why so few people in the paddock interact on [social media] by the way. Bs opinions like this. It’s embarrassing.”

Bernie Ecclestone raises Lando Norris theory after McLaren team orders

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone suspects that McLaren would “prefer” Lando Norris to be crowned the F1 2025 World Champion.

It comes after the team instructed Oscar Piastri to return second place to Norris in the closing stages of the Italian Grand Prix.

Andrea Stella, the McLaren team principal, insisted that the call was about the team remaining consistent with its “principles” and “racing values.”

Lewis Hamilton reflects on ‘solid progress’ at Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he made “solid progress” at the Italian Grand Prix as he raced at Monza for the first time as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton made his first appearance at Monza as a Ferrari driver last weekend following his high-profile move from Mercedes last winter.

He overcame a five-place grid penalty to finish sixth.

Toto Wolff: Red Bull facing ‘Mount Everest’ with F1 2026 engine

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has likened the challenge facing Red Bull ahead of the F1 2026 season to climbing Mount Everest.

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time under the new F1 2026 rules, with its newly established Powertrains division working in collaboration with US marque Ford.

Current engine supplier Honda will enter a new partnership with the Aston Martin team from F1 2026.

