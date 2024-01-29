Red Bull announce three high-profile hires as F1 2024 season approaches

Red Bull has signed some key new technical hires for their sister team, including the return of a seasoned grid veteran…

Red Bull has landed the signatures of some high-profile names for the Visa Cash App RB squad, formerly AlphaTauri, with the team going through a revolution in both branding and management personnel.

With Franz Tost retiring from the team boss role, Peter Bayer has taken over as CEO, while Laurent Mekies departed Ferrari to return to Faenza as team boss.

RB squad announces Alan Permane and Tim Goss

The second Red Bull team has confirmed the arrival of Alan Permane as racing director, with the British engineer having departed Alpine last summer at the same time as the ousted Otmar Szafnauer.

Tim Goss, a former McLaren man, recently left the FIA and has returned to active racing duty by signing up as the chief technical officer for Red Bull’s second team.

His deputy will be Guillaume Cattelani.

Permane, reporting to Mekies, will assume responsibility for all engineering operations. He spent 34 years with the Enstone-based team through their iterations as Benetton, Renault, Lotus, and Alpine – he was sporting director for over 10 years at the time of his split with the team last summer.

“After a few months of downtime, it’s great to return to racing again with the Visa Cash App RB team,” Permane said.

“From long experience, I know how professional, driven, and competitive the people within this race team are and I can’t wait to see where that spirit can take the team in the future.”

Goss, who most recently was technical director for the FIA, will make his return to the grid in October, following a period of gardening leave.

He spent 28 years with McLaren, rising from the role of assistant race engineer through various department head positions before becoming technical director at Woking in 2013. He played a personal role in many McLaren world titles, including Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, and Lewis Hamilton.

“I am delighted to join Visa Cash App RB at the start of its new era of competition,” Goss said.

“It’s a team with great pride and heritage, with some exceptional people already in place, and I’m looking forward to working with Laurent and alongside technical director Jody Egginton. There’s an exciting challenge ahead of us but I think the team is well-equipped to meet that head on.”

Cattelani joins the team from Red Bull Technology, having also had stints at Lotus and McLaren. His remit will fall on aerodynamics, vehicle performance, and technology.

“It’s fantastic to have this opportunity to take the Visa Cash App RB team to the next level of competitiveness,” said Cattelani.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Jody and all of the other members of the technical team to create machinery that drives the team forward and takes us towards the front of the grid.”

Speaking after the confirmation of the new signings, Bayer said: “These appointments represent a strong step forward for Visa Cash App RB.

“The appointments of Guillaume and Alan will boost capability in the design and development of our cars and in performance at the track.

“Then, with Tim’s arrival in October, we will have put in place the key elements of a structure designed to take us on the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team.”

