Red Bull’s sister team have provided a sneak peek of their new livery for the F1 2024 season ahead of the car’s launch in Las Vegas.

The AlphaTauri name bowed out of F1 at the end of 2023, with the Faenza-based outfit rebranded ahead of the new season.

The new-look RB team announced the arrival of two high-profile title sponsors last month, with the team’s fresh identity set to bring with it a revised colour scheme for 2024.

Red Bull junior team tease bold new livery for F1 2024

Ahead of the car’s launch on Thursday, RB posted a couple of images to their official Instagram account to tease how the new car will look – pointing heavily to a silver-and-metallic-blue livery reminiscent of the team’s latter Toro Rosso era.

The first close-up shot strongly suggested that one of the new title partners will feature prominently on the prime advertising spot on the car’s sidepods.

Another teaser, posted exactly 24 hours ahead of the car’s scheduled launch, appeared to show the famous bull logo – an ever-present feature on Red Bull Racing’s F1 cars since the energy drinks company first arrived on the grid in 2005 – on the car’s roll hoop in a silver hue.

It is hoped that the new livery will bring a much-needed splash of colour to the F1 2024 grid, with launch season once again dominated by the exposed carbon cars that became commonplace a year ago as teams sought to save weight in the search for a competitive advantage.

The craze continues despite Red Bull, one of the few teams to leave the paint on last season, winning a record 21 out of 22 races in 2023.

The colour of the car is not the only thing to change at Faenza for 2024, with former Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies poised to enter his first season as an F1 team principal after replacing long-serving boss Franz Tost over the winter.

Having finished a disappointing eighth in the 2023 Constructors’ standings, the Red Bull junior team are hoping to make a significant step forward this season having forged stronger ties with the main outfit.

The extended partnership has been likened to Haas’s arrangement with Ferrari, which allows the American team to run as many Ferrari-built parts as is allowed under F1’s regulations.

The Red Bull junior outfit will field an unchanged driver lineup for the new campaign, with Daniel Ricciardo retained alongside Yuki Tsunoda.

